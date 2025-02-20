AdvertisingNewsletter

Five By Five Promises 7-Hour Creative Response Thanks To AI

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Mark Anderson, Five by Five's Australian MD.

Indie agency Five by Five Global has promised clients a new high-speed, AI-powered creative sprint—delivering concepts within a single day.

The outputs can also be tested in research within 24 hours via their partnership with Ideally.

This new approach provides clients with a cost-efficient, rapid-fire way to create and test ideas, explore fresh creative territories and make faster decisions.

The agency held a creative showdown between AI and  humans for Carbiz in September 2024. Since then, Five by Five has been exploring and testing AI integration, leveraging Springboards and other tools to fine-tune a seamless, strategic fusion of human insight and AI efficiency.

“This isn’t just adaptation—it’s a bold step forward,” said Mark Anderson, MD of the agency’s Australian Office.

“Plenty of agencies are experimenting with AI, but we’re one of the first bold enough to package and sell a one-day AI-powered sprint, giving clients a no-risk, high-speed option alongside our conventional creative development process. It’s a great alternative for clients who want to experiment with us and are curious about what can get done in a fraction of the time.”

The format of the day includes a client-led briefing session first thing, with a review over lunch and a final presentation at the end of the day. With some refinement the following morning designed to get the concepts into research by midday and the results shared the day after.

“We know marketers and innovation teams need speed, agility, and real-world validation before making big investments,” Anderson added.

“Now, in just a couple of days, they can gauge whether an idea has legs—without draining budgets or waiting weeks for answers.”

Related posts:

  1. Pepsi, Special & Zenith Win Big At The TikTok Awards
  2. Former Houston Group Exec Joanna Lilley Joins Enigma As Sydney MD
  3. IPG Reports Flat Revenue Growth And Plans To Save $250m In Global Restructure
  4. Unfiltered & Unmissable: The 21st Season Of Gogglebox Promises Real Reactions & Big Laughs
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

ANZ’s Sweta Mehra Joins NAB
‘No Bullshit’ Aussie BBQ Sauce Gets Back To Its Roots Via Connecting Plots
Culture Bites: The Magic Is In The Moment, Not The Channel
TV Ratings (19/02/2025): Nine’s Big Miracles Pulls Large Audience On The Back Of MAFS
Register Lost your password?