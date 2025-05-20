FISHER Taps Grammy-Nominated Producer Chris Lake For Pop-Up Gig in Sydney Via Liquid I.V., TEG, FleishmanHillard, Live Agency & RIFLE

Following the OUT 2 LUNCH festival last weekend, FISHER announced a surprise pop-up show with Grammy-nominated producer, DJ and label head, Chris Lake, with Liquid I.V. as its official hydration partner.

The event was announced days prior on FISHER & Chris Lake’s social pages, driving registrations for the official ticket release the day before the gig.

Liquid I.V.’s involvement in the event was facilitated by FleishmanHillard, who managed PR and social, Live Agency – responsible for activation and sampling, Rifle, who brokered the deal, and TEG who managed the event and guest ticketing.

“Liquid I.V. activating at FISHER B2B Chris Lake, demonstrated the brands’ ability to move at the speed of culture. Approached only days prior for the last-minute pop-up, it was an opportunity the brand had to jump on, as Liquid I.V. continues to expand its presence in culturally relevant events,” Harrison Power, Unilever senior brand manager, health & wellbeing Australia said.

“FISHER and Chris Lake are known for their electrifying performances and vibrant atmospheres, providing the perfect platform for Liquid I.V. to showcase its innovative hydration solutions. Attendees were able to connect with Liquid I.V. prior to the event with an integrated PR & social plan, then experience the benefits of Liquid I.V.’s products firsthand via Live Agency’s activity, ensuring all punters stayed hydrated and energised throughout the night,” Lexi Penfold, general manager of FleishmanHillard added.

“Bringing together world-class talent like FISHER and Chris Lake with culturally versed brands like Liquid I.V. shows the power of aligning entertainment and culture. This kind of rapid, high-impact collaboration is what TEG thrives on — delivering unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences and drive value for our partners,” Simon Cahill, chief commercial officer at TEG added.

“This is just the start for Liquid I.V.. We are ramping up hydration across Australia and you’ll continue to see us execute creative and culturally relevant ideas that drive PR, social, experiential, events and more, to propel the brand forward,” Power added.

The event sold out within three hours of ticket release. At the event, there was a VIP area for Liquid I.V. guests and Liquid I.V. sampling throughout the venue.