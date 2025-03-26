Finalists Announced For First OMA Creative Awards

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has released the finalists for its first OMA Creative Awards.
Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the OMA, said: “The response to the first-ever OMA Creative Awards has been outstanding – the volume of entries was far greater than we anticipated, which is a clear signal of the strength and vibrancy of Out of Home in Australia. The diversity and quality of the submissions from creative and media agencies, our members and marketers alike are a testament to the powerful role outdoor plays across the advertising ecosystem.
“We’re incredibly grateful to our inaugural jury – highly-respected leaders in creativity, marketing and media – for their generosity, expertise and support in helping us bring these awards to life. Their involvement not only raises the bar and sets the creative benchmark for these awards in years to come but reinforces the critical role creativity plays in delivering outstanding and effective outdoor campaigns.”
Winners will be announced at an exclusive French-themed lunch for finalists, judges and media at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth on Friday 4 April.
Best Classic Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Agency: Special Group
Campaign: From Space to Your Place
Advertiser: Telstra
Agency: +61
Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ
Creative: TBWA\ Melbourne
Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign
Campaign: Billboard Breakthroughs
Advertiser: NIB
Creative: Dentsu Creative
Campaign: Storm Season
Advertiser: Suncorp Insurance
Creative: ArtBot
Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign
Campaign: The Fall Guy – Death-Defying Live Action Billboard
Advertiser: Universal Pictures
Creative: Universal Pictures
Campaign: Healthier Ways
Advertiser: Zespri Kiwifruits
Creative: Dentsu Creative
Best Small Format Campaign
Campaign: Ban the Burn
Advertiser: Ocean Spray
Creative: The Reactor
Campaign: Banana Gym Pass
Advertiser: Australian Bananas/Hort Innovation
Creative: Thinkerbell
Best Multi-Format Campaign
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group
Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne
Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ
Creative: TBWA\Melbourne
Best Special Build Campaign
Campaign: Holiday Special Builds
Advertiser: Amazon XCM
Creative: Amazon & MBCS
Campaign: Black Friday Sale
Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse
Creative: Special Group