Finalists Announced For First OMA Creative Awards

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has released the finalists for its first OMA Creative Awards.

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the OMA, said: “The response to the first-ever OMA Creative Awards has been outstanding – the volume of entries was far greater than we anticipated, which is a clear signal of the strength and vibrancy of Out of Home in Australia. The diversity and quality of the submissions from creative and media agencies, our members and marketers alike are a testament to the powerful role outdoor plays across the advertising ecosystem.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our inaugural jury – highly-respected leaders in creativity, marketing and media – for their generosity, expertise and support in helping us bring these awards to life. Their involvement not only raises the bar and sets the creative benchmark for these awards in years to come but reinforces the critical role creativity plays in delivering outstanding and effective outdoor campaigns.”

Winners will be announced at an exclusive French-themed lunch for finalists, judges and media at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth on Friday 4 April.

Best Classic Campaign

Campaign: Black Friday Sale

Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse

Agency: Special Group

Campaign: From Space to Your Place

Advertiser: Telstra

Agency: +61

Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ

Creative: TBWA\ Melbourne

Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign

Campaign: Billboard Breakthroughs

Advertiser: NIB

Creative: Dentsu Creative

Campaign: Storm Season

Advertiser: Suncorp Insurance

Creative: ArtBot

Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign

Campaign: The Fall Guy – Death-Defying Live Action Billboard

Advertiser: Universal Pictures

Creative: Universal Pictures

Campaign: Healthier Ways

Advertiser: Zespri Kiwifruits

Creative: Dentsu Creative

Best Small Format Campaign

Campaign: Ban the Burn

Advertiser: Ocean Spray

Creative: The Reactor

Campaign: Banana Gym Pass

Advertiser: Australian Bananas/Hort Innovation

Creative: Thinkerbell

Best Multi-Format Campaign

Campaign: Black Friday Sale

Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse

Creative: Special Group

Campaign: Welcome to Melbourne

Advertiser: Specsavers ANZ

Creative: TBWA\Melbourne

Best Special Build Campaign

Campaign: Holiday Special Builds

Advertiser: Amazon XCM

Creative: Amazon & MBCS

Campaign: Black Friday Sale

Advertiser: Kitchen Warehouse

Creative: Special Group