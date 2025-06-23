Fabulate Reveals The Fastest Growing Creators: “People Scroll Looking For Content That Feels Real”

Melbourne fashion icons Ginger and Carman were amongst the fastest-growing Australian creators in May with their Instagram following passing 100,000 followers (their TikTok now has more than 400,000). While parenting TikToker Tash Delrosario and meal prep food YouTuber Filling Meals also saw significant growth in their subscriber counts over the month.

“In May, we saw some of the fastest-growing creators leaning into unique lifestyle content,” said Lucy Ronald, head of strategy and talent at Fabulate.

“Take Ginger & Carman—long-time favourites in the Melbourne scene. They’ve stayed true to their style and it’s paying off. Their consistent growth shows they really understand their audience and know how to create content that lands, whether that’s for the laughs, the vintage fashion, or the feel-good friendship vibes.

“Tash Delrosario is another great example of a creator resonating through honesty. Her stories around parenting two autistic daughters are raw and real, which is clearly striking a chord. And on YouTube, Filling Meals is making healthy eating feel achievable with simple, fuss-free meal tips that are as practical as they are popular.”

Among May’s fastest growing creators were:

Ginger & Carman: This much-loved duo has been making content for years—and they’re still growing fast. Winners of AiMCO’s Best Beauty, Fashion & Style Creator award this year, they’ve nailed a formula that blends humour, friendship, and a love of vintage fashion. Their continued rise proves that staying authentic and having fun never goes out of style.

Tash Delrosario: A mum of two autistic daughters, Tash shares the highs and lows of parenting with raw honesty and warmth. Her videos are as heartening as they are real—offering an authentic voice in the parenting space and building a deep sense of trust with her audience.

Filling Meals: In a saturated category, Filling Meals has carved out a niche with over 150,000 YouTube subscribers. The channel serves up practical, no-nonsense meal prep ideas focused on sustainable, smart ways to lose weight – perfect for busy lives.

Why It Matters

“People scroll TikTok, Instagram and YouTube looking for content that’s not only entertaining, but that feels real,” added Ronald.

“Ginger & Carman, Tash Delrosario, and Filling Meals all hit that sweet spot—offering something fun and engaging while actually helping people in some way.”