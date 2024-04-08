Experience Gold Coast Launches Sneaky Mid-Week Campaign Via Dentsu Queensland

Experience Gold Coast is making a play for mid-week travel with its latest tourism campaign, delivered via Dentsu Queensland.

Sneeky Mid-Weeky targets holidaymakers who have more flexibility to travel mid-week including solo travellers, couples, groups of friends or parents wanting a kid free getaway.

The catchy Sneeky Mid-Weeky tagline is further bolstered by compelling bookable offers across accommodation, airlines, and experiences available exclusively to those who travel mid-week.

Experience Gold Coast CEO John Warn said the brand-new campaign aims to increase Monday-to-Thursday visitation by driving conversion through compelling mid-week deals.

“In an exceptionally competitive travel market, Sneeky Mid-Weeky is designed to not only surprise and delight our largest interstate markets with cut-through messaging and exclusive offers, but also to expand into a lucrative new market segment of travellers without kids,” Warn said.

“Travellers without kids are one of the fastest growing domestic visitor segments. In fact, since 2010 the national market share has grown over 98 per cent and in the last year alone this segment had a solid 40 per cent share of national overnight holiday visitors.

“While the Gold Coast remains popular on weekends and school holidays, our single biggest growth opportunity domestically is to unlock mid-week travel.

“Deploying this tactic in Sydney and Melbourne not only ensures the Gold Coast smooths demand as a year round destination of choice but also helps to drive a more sustainable visitor economy overall.

“With the intent to turn Sneeky Mid-Weeky into a verb, the Gold Coast will soon be synonymous for a mid week trip.”

The extensive interstate campaign will be promoted over the coming months across out-of-home, broadcast, social and digital media, and display advertising.

Experience Gold Coast worked with Dentsu Queensland (media agency) and Publicis Worldwide (creative agency) to bring the campaign to life.

Managing director of Dentsu Queensland Chris Ernst said, “This campaign is a wonderful example of collaboration and the combination of critical business insight with consumer insight. The result: a creative media strategy designed to intercept moments of routine and spark interest in a mid-week trip to the Gold Coast.”

Sneeky Mid-Weeky is supported by Tourism and Events Queensland through the Contestable Funding Program.

AGENCY CREDITS

Dentsu Queensland – Media Agency

Monique Gerada – Client Director

Josh Iselin – Digital Director

Moana Solia – Client Manager

Emilia Ball – Strategic Partnerships Director

Pete Clark – Integrated Client Partner

Cameron Law – Group Strategy Director

Publicis Worldwide – Creative Agency

Michelle Sakzewski – Head of Client Services

Michael Coetzee – Account Director

Vicki Lee – Executive Production Director

Natalie Mitchell – Senior Broadcast & Content Producer

Jamie Fletcher – Studio Designer

Matt Bamkin & Josh Zaini – Executive Producer

Josh Zaini – Director/DP

Emma Horne – Producer

Light+Shade – Production & Post-Production

Rohan Cooper – Editor/Colourist

Dave Champion – The Voice Plant – Sound

Dylan Jones – Animation