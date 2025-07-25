Esquire Australia Appoints Grant Pearce As Editor-In-Chief

Esquire Australia has appointed Grant Pearce as its new editor-in-chief. Pearce brings an impressive breadth of editorial and creative experience, having spent decades shaping the luxury publishing landscape across Australia and Asia.

His career includes senior leadership roles with Condé Nast, where he played a key part in guiding the editorial direction of iconic titles such as GQ and Vogue. Highly respected across Australian and Asian markets, Pearce is recognised for his visionary approach and unwavering commitment to excellence in men’s lifestyle media.

Having served as creative director of Esquire for the past two years, Grant has already been instrumental in developing the brand’s visual and editorial identity.

Switzer Media takes pride in representing some of Australia’s most premium and iconic brands, including Esquire Australia.

Alexander Switzer, CEO of Switzer Media, said the genuine and deep connection they have cultivated with their brands and audiences sets the company apart.

“What truly distinguishes us is not only the quality of our databases and unique insights but also the authenticity of our relationship with our audiences. Working closely with Grant, we complement each other’s strengths and foster a collaborative environment that brings out the best in our team. This partnership ensures every engagement is personal, relevant, and impactful, delivering real value for our clients and readers alike,” he said.

“It is indeed an honour to be appointed as editor in chief of Esquire Australia, a publication I have admired throughout my career,” said Pearce on his appointment.

“We are privileged to work with some of the best editorial talent in Australia and New Zealand, producing content that genuinely resonates across business, lifestyle, and wellness. Our commitment is to deliver engaging stories and practical insights that help our readers stay ahead, whether through print, digital, podcasts, or live events. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of Esquire Australia, and I am eager to lead our exceptional team into this next chapter.”

Joining Pearce at the helm of Esquire Australia is an expanded editorial team:

Ben Jhoty – executive editor

Benjamen Judd – head of digital content

Noelle Faulkner – contributing lifestyle editor, auto

Chris Hall – contributing watch editor

Cathryn Zhang – acting art director (currently on maternity leave)

Evan Lawrence – acting art director and production manager

Arielle Katos – digital director

Rebecca Moore – production director

Daniel Williams – group copy director

Renee Carl – copy editor

Jasper Karolewski – digital content producer (video)

Cayle Reid – associate content editor, health and lifestyle

Tyler Wingco – digital writer

Kailee Waller – fashion assistant

Esquire Australia continues its commitment to delivering sophisticated, relevant, and captivating content for the modern Australian man. Under Grant Pearce’s leadership, supported by his editorial team and a shared vision with Switzer Media, the publication will be looking to continue its legacy as a definitive voice in men’s lifestyle, culture, and style.