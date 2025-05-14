Environmental Sustainability At Cairns Crocodiles 2025, Powered By Look Print

It’s no secret that the advertising industry isn’t doing a whole lot of good for the environment. But creativity and sustainability don’t have to be mutually exclusive. That’s why Look Print is doing its part to ensure sustainability remains top of mind. Sustainability isn’t about transforming overnight–it’s about taking small steps for the better. As part of Misfits’ commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our events, Cairns Crocodiles partnered with Look Print to deliver sustainable signage solutions throughout the festival.

Look Print, an Aussie-owned business, is leading the way in eco-conscious printing. Its approach to sustainability ensures that Misfits’ event signage leaves a lighter footprint.

The company has worked with the likes of Benefit, Aussie Bodies and Biennale of Sydney. Apart from signage, Look Print has created outdoor and digital displays.

Working with a Enviro Board is a honeycomb cardboard product manufactured locally in Australia. It is 100% recyclable made from 100 per cent recycled materials, helping to reduce landfill waste. Look Print’s energy-efficient printing processes lower power consumption and environmental impact.

The company is marked by its circular approach to production, with in-house recycling and waste-reduction programs embedded into its workflow.

“We’re not perfect, but we know we have to be better. That’s why we continue to look for ways to embed recycling into our daily operations.

That’s why, by shifting to sustainable materials like Enviro Board, and using low-VOC inks, we can reduce harmful emissions. We’re constantly reviewing how we design, print and deliver — always looking for ways to lessen our footprint and do things smarter.”

Look Print uses sustainable inks with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving indoor air quality and minimising harmful emissions.

Look Print has a team of concept consultants with backgrounds in marketing, visual merchandising and design, to collaborate on projects.

“At Look, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do. Our team, from designers to project coordinators, works closely together to turn creative ideas into sustainable solutions. A great example of this was when we partnered with a major international beauty brand for a Mother’s Day campaign. By using the same recyclable board material we utilised in Cairns, we were able to reduce waste and costs. Store staff and VM managers could dismantle the displays and place them directly into recycling, saving on installer fees and keeping the landfill footprint to a minimum. It’s these smart, sustainable solutions that come from working together — thinking ahead, planning together, and executing with precision”.

The R&D team continuously travel the world sourcing the latest concepts, materials and technology to bring you the highest quality, innovative products and services at competitive market prices.

“We are always sourcing concepts, materials, and technology is a dynamic process driven by our partnerships with both like-minded businesses and clients. We actively engage with industry leaders, attending global trade shows and supplier events to explore innovative technologies and sustainable materials. Locally, we collaborate with clients who help us learn and apply international best practices right here at home. By working alongside these partners, we’re able to continuously improve our processes and offer solutions that are both cutting-edge and environmentally responsible

Look Print looks for innovative ways to approach sustainable print and visual communications.

“Innovation is one of Look Print’s core values, and it starts with every team member, from the general hand to senior management and even the owner. We encourage everyone to contribute ideas that challenge the status quo, helping us deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions that drive our continuous improvement.

“For Cairns Crocs, we’ve used recyclable Enviro Board for signage, a material that can be easily recycled at the end of its life, significantly reducing landfill waste. This year, we’ve also reused our 3D-printed crocodile signage for the second time, cutting down on the waste typically associated with traditional acrylic manufacturing. Additionally, we’re making the most of every piece of material — offcuts of the boards are being repurposed for struts and supports, further minimising waste and maximising efficiency. This approach not only extends the lifecycle of our designs but also underscores our commitment to sustainability, helping us reduce material consumption while delivering high-quality, eco-conscious results.”