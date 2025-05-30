EBay Australia Team Up With Vogue Australia To Sponsor Australian Fashion Week

eBay Australia has partnered with Vogue Australia to celebrate its fourth consecutive year as a sponsor of Australian Fashion Week, as part of the platform’s push to demonstrate its fashion credentials and inspire consumers to adapt more sustainable style habits.

This year, Australian Fashion Week shaped up to be the revival of archival trends, with designers showcasing pre-loved gems from eBay Australia on the catwalk for a fresh take on vintage style. The partnership worked to amplify eBay’s role at Australian Fashion Week to a wider fashion audience across the country.

“Our partnership with Vogue Australia has allowed us to show up in new and meaningful ways at Australian Fashion Week, and we are so grateful to have been able to work in close collaboration with the team,” said Zannie Abbott, eBay Australia’s head of campaign and comms.

“At the heart of our activity, was an understanding around the opportunity for brands, sellers and fashion lovers when it comes to recommerce. According to the 2025 ThredUp Report second hand fashion market is expected to reach $367 billion by 2029, so now is the time to get behind pre-loved.

“As part of our work with Vogue Australia, we have been able to communicate directly with an engaged audience across key touchpoints from the eBay x Vogue dinner event to our co-branded video, branded article and social content. This has been invaluable to support our work in driving circularity in fashion and bringing this to the mainstream.”

Vogue Australia editorial director Edwina McCann said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with sponsor eBay to help elevate their role in AFW through the lens of Vogue. The Vogue Australia team has created some beautiful content for the campaign and our audiences. We look forward to our continued partnership with eBay as the booming second-hand market continues to see phenomenal growth.”

“We identified Vogue Australia as a key partner for this project as there is no bigger name in fashion media than Vogue,” said Flo Horwich, iProspect partnerships and content director.

“The collaboration between eBay and Vogue Australia allows us to really cement eBay as the home of pre-loved fashion amongst a discerning audience with a passion for finding a special fashion moment.”

The campaign leveraged influential talent of buyers and sellers, demonstrating firsthand eBay’s vast range and unique finds to suit any style. The Vogue Australia campaign extends through digital editorials, post-event galleries, social videos with interviews of designers and industry experts at the event and post-event content.

It also saw Vogue Australia host an exclusive storefront on eBay, allowing eBay customers to purchase special fashion items ahead of Australian Fashion Week. This proved to be incredibly successful, with the storefront selling out.

iProspect won the media account for eBay in September 2024.

