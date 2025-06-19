Droga5 Promotes Kezia Quinn To Principal Director Of Droga5 ANZ’s Sydney Office

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, has elevated Kezia Quinn to principal director of Droga5 ANZ’s Sydney office, effective immediately. A proven leader with a passion for creativity and innovation, Quinn steps into the role following a long tenure as general manager of the agency’s Sydney office.

Quinn brings a rich and diverse background to her new leadership role, having led major accounts and integrated campaigns across Australia, the UK, and global markets. Her portfolio includes standout work for NRMA Insurance, Telstra, Qantas, the Commonwealth Bank and O2.

Since joining The Monkeys (now Droga5) in 2017, Quinn has delivered outstanding work and leadership support. Appointed general manager in January 2022, she played a pivotal role in guiding the agency through its integration with Accenture and its transformation into Droga5 ANZ. Under her leadership, the agency redefined its strategic positioning within Accenture Song, culminating in a successful rebrand.

Her tenure has coincided with the most awarded period in the agency’s 19-year history. Quinn was instrumental in leading landmark campaigns including The First Digital Nation for the Government of Tuvalu, which won the Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023, and Play It Safe for the Sydney Opera House, which took home the Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024.

Quinn currently leads the agency’s relationship with NRMA Insurance, a flagship client for Accenture Song. The partnership spans marketing, customer experience, digital, and design – a model for end-to-end collaboration focused on driving sustainable business growth.

“I truly believe that we are shaping an unparalleled offering here at Droga5 and Accenture Song, and I’m honoured to be given this opportunity,” said Quinn.

“We’re just getting started; there’s an enormous amount of energy and momentum within the agency and I look forward to leading this talented bunch of people in solving new business challenges for our clients.”

“Kezia is a phenomenal leader. Her creative drive, strategic vision, and commitment to building great work and great teams have already helped shape who we are today,” said Matt Michael, Droga5 ANZ CEO and Accenture Song ANZ marketing practice lead.

“I am very pleased that she will continue to be at the forefront of our growth and evolution, bringing the best of our strong history into our next phase.”