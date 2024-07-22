Donna Tauro Joins JOLT As Group Sales Manager

JOLT has announced the appointment of sales leader Donna Tauro as its new group sales manager, as it continues to expand its Australian sales team.

In her new role, Tauro will be responsible for managing sales across JOLT’s New South Wales and Queensland client base, using her decades of experience to engage with brand partners, connecting them with urban roadside and EV-driving audiences.

She will be based in JOLT’s Sydney office, reporting to JOLT sales director (NSW and QLD), Hannah Pritchard.

Tauro has more than 17 years of experience in media sales and management, leading teams across strategy, customer solutions, and product.

Tauro joined JOLT from Dentsu, where she was an investment director. Prior to this, she spent more than a decade at oOh! in several senior leadership roles, including group sales leader, managing a NSW agency remit, and national channel integration director, executing go-to-market strategy and initiatives across a broad product offering. She has also had stints at oOh!’s Eye Corp and Adshel.

“JOLT is thrilled to announce Donna’s arrival to our Sydney sales team. Having previously worked with Donna, I’ve witnessed firsthand her remarkable strategic vision and deep industry expertise. Her contributions will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and disrupt the out-of-home landscape with JOLT’s unique and fast-scaling proposition in the market. Donna brings a wealth of diverse knowledge to JOLT, which will elevate our service offerings and drive a more customer-fixated approach across NSW. I’m truly delighted to welcome her on board,” said Hannah Pritchard, JOLT sales director (NSW & QLD).

“I am excited to join JOLT during an exceptional period of growth for the company. I look forward to collaborating with their talented team and continuing to build on JOLT’s out-of-home success by driving meaningful client outcomes,” said Tauro.

Tauro’s appointment comes as JOLT continues to expand both its network and advertising partners globally.

It recently announced plans to roll out 130 additional new digital advertising screens across Sydney, courtesy of funding from the NSW Government, significantly expanding its reach across metro Sydney in high-traffic areas. It follows major agreements with TELUS for the rollout of 5,000 EV chargers across Canada, and the growth of JOLT’s UK and New Zealand EV network.

JOLT has also continued to grow its multi-channel advertising offering, recently adding video and rich media ads to its suite of mobile advertising products, to further capture attention and drive engagement among JOLT’s high-value audiences.

Tauro’s appointment is effective immediately.