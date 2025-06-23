Diversity Council Australia Celebrate Its 40th Birthday With New Brand Identity

Diversity Council Australia (DCA) has launched a new brand identity as it celebrates 40 years of championing diversity and inclusion (D&I) in Australian workplaces.

Designed in partnership with Australian brand strategy agency The Contenders, the update is more than just a fresh look—it reinforces DCA’s position as a future-focused leader, equipped to meet the complex challenges of today’s workplaces and champion the undeniable benefits of diversity and inclusion for all.

“To reflect our growing impact and influence as a leading voice advancing inclusion and equity, DCA is proud to present a bold, confident brand that amplifies our reach and positions us as an ongoing force for change,” said Catherine Hunter, CEO of DCA.

“This refresh is a powerful affirmation of DCA’s mission and values. It supports our charitable purpose and strengthens our voice in advancing inclusive, equitable workplaces across Australia.”

Evidence-based design for a strong future

DCA’s new identity was informed by extensive consultation with representatives from its member organisations, partners, peers, and its team—including people with lived experience of marginalisation. Through an evidence-led process including in-depth interviews, focus groups and a brand survey, DCA set out to better understand how its stakeholders view DCA as an organisation.

These insights helped shape its new brand platform, which in turn guided the development of a new brandmark that is inclusive, accessible, and aligned with DCA’s values.

“Leading the brand transformation at Diversity Council Australia was an incredible experience. We helped move DCA’s brand from a more traditional, literal representation of diversity to a bold, contemporary identity that truly amplifies their important role in challenging the status quo, fostering a more equitable Australia,” said Emily Fitts, creative director at The Contenders.

“While such a significant visual change always presents complexities, the collaborative spirit among stakeholders was exceptional. In today’s climate, DCA’s bold, empathetic leadership is more vital than ever.”

A contemporary identity for the future

The new visual identity includes:

A bold new brandmark: Symbolising the evolution of D&I in Australia, the new brandmark captures DCA’s bold, future-focused approach and its commitment to challenging the status quo to drive lasting change. Bold letter forms and expanding shapes reflect growth, courage and the ever-evolving nature of inclusion.

Symbolising the evolution of D&I in Australia, the new brandmark captures DCA’s bold, future-focused approach and its commitment to challenging the status quo to drive lasting change. Bold letter forms and expanding shapes reflect growth, courage and the ever-evolving nature of inclusion. A refreshed colour palette: Inspired by Australia’s natural environment, the refreshed colour palette reflects the optimism and strength of DCA’s vision and commitment to the pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable Australia. The deep blue represents pragmatism and quiet confidence, evoking the calm assurance of our night sky, complemented by a soft, neutral off-white that adds warmth and balance. The secondary colours are bold and expressive, symbolising the courage to lead change, optimism for the future, and the diversity of the communities we serve.

Inspired by Australia’s natural environment, the refreshed colour palette reflects the optimism and strength of DCA’s vision and commitment to the pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable Australia. The deep blue represents pragmatism and quiet confidence, evoking the calm assurance of our night sky, complemented by a soft, neutral off-white that adds warmth and balance. The secondary colours are bold and expressive, symbolising the courage to lead change, optimism for the future, and the diversity of the communities we serve. A new tagline—Together towards inclusion: Emphasising DCA’s collaborative approach with its members and the community, and the shared responsibility of creating more inclusive workplaces across Australia.

Honouring the past, shaping the future

Launched as DCA marks its 40th anniversary, the new brand identity celebrates four decades of driving progress in workplace inclusion while looking ahead to the future.

“The past 40 years have seen enormous progress, but our work is far from over. Our new brand honours our legacy while propelling us forward—reaffirming our commitment to shaping a more equitable Australia for the next 40 years and beyond. It’s a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come, and to embrace the potential of how much further we can go,” said hunter.

DCA’s new brand will come to life across its website, research, communications, and events.