Digital Marketing Agency No Standing Adds Six Beauty And Fashion Clients

Melbourne-based digital marketing agency, No Standing, has recently won a variety of new accounts across the beauty and fashion industries.

The latest additions to their client list include Haircarebear, Boost Lab, LUSSO, ASILIO, Jagger and Stone and Day Club the Label.

The new accounts extend the No Standing client list across the three hubs that make up the No Standing family, consisting of No Standing, ARTHAOS and GrowMOFO.

No Standing is a digital marketing agency specialising in everything from content creation to brand strategy, paid advertising, UX design, PR and influencer marketing, and memorable activations.

The team at No Standing holds extensive experience in a broad array of specialities, namely business, marketing, technology and design fields. They’ve structured these skills to develop a business unit that can provide an incomparable level of service and care, thanks to a truer understanding of what businesses really need, having been on the journey themselves.

No Standing’s sister agency ARTHAOS is a multidimensional creative studio that acts as a manifestation of innovation, direction and imagination. Typically operating in a visual form such as graphic and textiles design, branding, trend forecasting and collateral the team has produced works that impact individuals, businesses and organisations alike.

GrowMOFO is an online marketing platform offering an all-inclusive social media service, combining a new level of integrated digital marketing solutions together with real-time support. From organising and scheduling content to paid automated ads, tailored to suit your brand’s needs – GrowMOFO uses strategy and scale to disrupt agency norms and empower the modern SME.

The new additions to the client list are an exciting venture for the No Standing hubs, as they are a reflection of the roots that have paved the way to where the company is today. Flourishing from a humble merch company to providing full marketing services for any business across the lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and hospitality sectors.

Together, the three businesses are able to offer a complete marketing experience – taking an idea, building a brand, developing a strategy, and marketing a business across multiple platforms to drive some serious results.

