Dialogue Throws Glitzy Party To Mark 10-Year Anniversary, Unveiling Rebrand & Slew Of New Client Wins

Independent agency Dialogue has marked a decade of business with a rebrand and a slew of new clients to its portfolio.

While PR remains at the core of Dialogue’s offering, the rebrand marks the comprehensive services the agency now delivers – a hybrid of PR, social and content in the spheres of owned, earned and paid and the strategic spots where they overlap.

Design agency Common was engaged by Dialogue to craft the new brand identity featuring a logo, visual style and refreshed messaging.

“Over the past decade, Dialogue has become a trusted strategic partner for leading global and local brands, built on a reputation of consistently executing innovative communication strategies and impactful activations with creativity and excellence,” managing director & founder Kate Bradley said.

“Today’s integrated media landscape has dissolved the traditional boundaries between PR, content creation, influencer relations, brand-building and social media. Dialogue operates at this powerful intersection, seamlessly blending creative strategy, PR expertise, social media and content development across owned, earned and paid channels. As we step into 2025, we’re thrilled to unveil our refreshed identity that embodies our holistic approach,” Bradley added.

Dialogue won the account for Posca Hydrate, a sugar-free sparkling drink in a can, founded by media personality Merrick Watts, along with drinks innovator Fourth Wave Wine and its portfolio of brands including Tread Softly, Little Giant and Elephant in the Room.

The agency has also partnered with housewares supplier Fackelmann Housewares across the Stanley Rogers and Luigi Bormioli brands. Also added to the Dialogue roster in recent months is the creative floral agency, The Yard & Co and sustainable Australian fish producer Humpty Doo Barramundi.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Dialogue held a glitzy party at Number 10 in Rushcutters Bay, where the agency rebrand was unveiled to guests. The event was attended by tastemakers, business leaders and celebrities, such as The Block’s guest host Neale Whitaker, comedian and TV personality Merrick Watts, Everyday Gourmet’s host Justine Schofield, baker and author Katherine Sabbath and My Kitchen Rule’s contestant Arrnott Olssen.

Dialogue’s client portfolio also includes Acer, HPM, Legrand, Energizer, Armor All, Ferrero (Nutella and Kinder), Casella Family Brands, Australian Beer Co., Duxton Vineyards and Hyatt Regency Sydney.