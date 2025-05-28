Deloitte Launches Global Agentic Network

Deloitte has announced the launch of its Global Agentic Network to help scale AI-driven digital workforce capabilities in organisations around the world. The initiative leverages Deloitte’s expansive global alliances to create a connected ecosystem of AI business agent solutions, to augment and automate client operations.

Expanding on its global delivery centers in locations across major markets in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America, this rollout highlights a series of investments Deloitte is making globally—such as the recently announced Global Simulation Center of Excellence—to help ensure businesses can implement AI-enhanced strategies while maintaining consistency across the geographies they serve.

AI agents can act independently by executing human tasks, orchestrate workflows, processes, and activities autonomously, and think intelligently through interactions with humans and other agents. By leveraging reasoning through large language models, AI agents can learn and adapt over time to make informed decisions and achieve specific outcomes. Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network is designed to leverage Deloitte’s extensive industry experience and business knowledge to help organisations design, build, deploy, and run AI agents, transforming their operations and the industries in which they work.

Chief strategy & transformation officer Paul Rehder said: “Agentic AI is developing at a rapid rate and we see huge transformational potential for our clients. Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network can help organisations deploy digital workforces with confidence and impact.

“The Agentic Network enables businesses to seamlessly integrate AI agents—regardless of sector—bridging the gap between automation and true autonomy. By working across our Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, and Technology & Transformation businesses together with our deep industry knowledge, Deloitte is in a unique position to deliver sophisticated agentic AI solutions that help boost client productivity, drive efficiency and deliver new ways of working.”

Through the agentic network, Deloitte is providing services to build AI agents on various software platforms across Deloitte’s broader ecosystem, including the recent Deloitte US launch of Zora AI, which offers a suite of ready-to- deploy agents that perceive, reason, and act—autonomously executing complex business functions with speed and accuracy.

According to a Gartner analysis, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up significantly from where it stood in 2024, at less than 1%. Additionally, the latest State of Generative AI in the Enterprise survey from the Deloitte AI Institute reveals that 26% of surveyed organisations are already exploring autonomous agent development to a large or very large extent.

Building agents to power Deloitte’s future

The rise of agentic AI also marks a transformative era for the professional services industry, with its ability to move into services once dominated exclusively by human specialisation, such as strategic decision-making, system implementations, creative problem-solving and complex negotiations.

For Deloitte, this represents a remarkable opportunity to integrate AI into its own operations and enhance learning and development for its people. By embedding domain-specific knowledge into AI-powered workflows, Deloitte can move beyond the traditional service model to scale specialisation, accelerate outcomes, and deliver enhanced measurable impact.

Deloitte Australia National GenAI Lead Stu Scotis said: “We are on a path to becoming an AI-fuelled organisation by 2030-embedding AI into our work and the services we offer. The Agentic Network is a critical part of this journey that is ultimately transforming our business—enabling us to scale our experience and build credibility as we assist our clients with their own transformational journeys with speed, precision and creativity.”