DDB & Ryvalmedia Top Agency Rankings In Rather Slow January

January once again proved to be the slowest month of the year for new business wins with the latest data from R3 revealing that only four media and four creative agencies won new business for the month.

If you throw in SMI’s data from Tuesday that showed media spends for January were up 15.4 per cent year-on-year it shows how grim things were in the depths of COVID. Read those numbers HERE.

According to R3’s data released overnight, DDB was Australia’s best performing creative agency for January with wins that included DoorDash, Oroton and AbbVie Pharmaceuticals.

Further proof of how slow the holiday month is, only four ad agencies won new business – DDB, Clems, The Royals and Thinkerbell.

Things were equally slim for media agencies, with only four boasting any new business for January.

RyanCap’s Ryvalmedia won the month’s bragging rights, taking top spot with wins that included Bet365 Digitals, Live Nation and caps and beanies brand, New Era.

GroupM’s Mindshare nabbed second spot after winning Blackmores’ media, Omnicom’s Hearts & Science gave incoming CEO Jane Stanley reason to smile taking third spot, while IPG Team Dynamic was fourth.