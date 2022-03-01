SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY

Australia’s media agency market has started the new 2022 year with a bang, lifting the value of ad revenue in January by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to now be 5.1 per cent above the pre-COVID January 2019 total.

And that result has further strengthened the record figures already being seen across this financial year with the ad spend total up 16.1 per cent to move through the $5 billion mark for the first time in this seven month period.

SMI AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said the results were a further testament to the strength of the Australian advertising economy as it continues to move well past the COVID era.

“The value of Australia’s advertising market in January is not only well above pre-COVID levels but also 4.5 per cent above the last record level of January ad spend set in 2018, which underscores the strength of the ad demand we’re currently experiencing,’’ she said.