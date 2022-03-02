Jane Stanley Promoted To CEO Of Hearts & Science, As Jeremy Bolt Departs

Omnicom’s Hearts & Science has promoted Jane Stanley to CEO of Hearts & Science Australia and New Zealand. Jane was previously the CEO of Hearts & Science New Zealand.

Jane has been a long-term OMG champion with a diverse background across CHEP Australia, PHD and OMD in New Zealand, and Annalect. In the past two years she has built a team, culture and proposition for Hearts that has seen unprecedented growth in New Zealand.

Jeremy Bolt (pictured above) will step down as CEO Hearts & Science Australia but will remain with Hearts to support the transition on a part-time basis, allowing him time to focus on Old Bull Health, a start-up focused on male longevity.

Peter Horgan, CEO Omnicom Media Group ANZ, said: “I’m excited about this next chapter for Hearts. Jeremy has been a mainstay of our OMG leadership team and critical in the set up and success to date of Hearts in Australia. I am looking forward to the next chapter under Jane’s leadership and seeing how the Hearts proposition can make further impact in this market for brands looking for data-driven media excellence.”

Bolt said: “While we have had success over the past three years it is time for a fresh approach in Hearts and I am looking forward to working with and supporting Jane in this next chapter for the agency. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to follow my passion in start-ups and male longevity, and bring some of that start-up thinking and drive into my ongoing Hearts role.”

Stanley said: “I can’t wait to take on this extended role across Australia and New Zealand. The Hearts & Science proposition of ‘building meaningful media connections powered by best-in-class data and technology’, is something I am extremely passionate about. Media continues to have an amazing ability to drive brand growth but in today’s world we have to be conscious and ethical about how we use it.

“The Hearts teams in Australia and New Zealand are some of the smartest and most passionate people I‘ve had the pleasure to work with, and I’m looking forward to building Hearts collectively with them across the Tasman.”

Stanley will continue to be domiciled in New Zealand and will take on her extended duties across Australia with immediate effect.

