DDB Group Melbourne Promotes Giles Watson To ECD

DDB Group Melbourne has announced its deputy executive creative director, Giles Watson, has been promoted to executive creative director.

Watson will be replacing Psembi Kinstan, who was promoted to chief creative officer in November 2024. Kinstan replaced Stephen de Wolf, who departed DDB Melbourne after nearly three years in July 2024.

In his new role, Watson will lead DDB Group Melbourne’s creative direction and work closely with chief creative officer, Psembi Kinstan.

Watson joined DDB Group Melbourne in 2021 as a creative director. He built out the creative leadership team and was promoted to deputy executive creative director in April last year.

He was the driving force behind many of the agency’s campaigns, for instance, Movember’s ‘Mancestry’ and ‘the Mo is Calling,’ Porsche’s ‘Taycan Arcade,’ NGV’s ‘Creative Index,’ and most recently the global launch of the ‘University of Dyslexic Thinking’.

Before joining DDB Group Melbourne, Watson worked at Clemenger BBDO and Howatson+Co, delivering campaigns such as Matilda Bay’s ‘Rejected Ales’ and Snickers’ ‘Hunger Insurance’.

His appointment follows the promotion of Matt Pearce to chief strategy officer.

“Giles is the best in the business. He is the epitome of the modern creative who champions every medium and understands the power of a big idea. No one works harder to get to the most original and effective work – every part of our business is improved by his leadership. He’s superbly strategic, an incredible role model and a deeply trusted partner to our clients,” Psembi Kinstan, DDB Group Melbourne chief creative officer said.

“From our first moments working together – many moons ago! – I have always had a great amount of respect for Giles, both professionally and personally. He is, and always has been, the embodiment of DDB’s ‘Talented and Nice’ philosophy – there is simply no greater partner for our clients, or leader for our team,” Khia Croy, DDB Group Melbourne general manager added.

“I was lucky enough to have joined a collection of incredibly ambitious minds here at DDB Melbourne – people who inspire me every day. I couldn’t be more excited (or intimidated) to now have this opportunity to join them in shaping our next chapter,” Watson said.

Watson’s promotion is effective immediately.