Customer Science Acquires Friendly Persuasion

Customer service consultancy, Customer Science has acquired Sydney-based Friendly Persuasion broadening its suite of solutions to now include written customer experience.

Launched in 2014, Friendly Persuasion helps service organisations improve customer experiences and business outcomes in account correspondence, chat and short messaging. They were previously appointed by Telstra to transform over 7,000 customer messages and train 1,100 of their staff to write more effectively. This was a cited as a key contributor to Telstra’s improved NPS.

“Friendly Persuasion has shown that effective language creates a step change in company performance, particularly in the age of automation and AI,” said Todd Gorsuch, Customer Science CEO. “By adding its deep expertise in human-centred writing and customer engagement, we’re able to bring our clients’ customer experience visions to life at every touchpoint.”

Friendly Persuasion’s Peter Vierod and Tony Rambaut will be joining Customer Science to head up the newly created CX Communications consulting division.

“It’s not just about making customers feeling warm and fuzzy,” said Rambaut. “Badly written correspondence is like grit in the grease of business. It slows everything down while irritating customers. But get it right and the gains can be substantial—in both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

“Customer Science’s expertise in using AI to enhance customer experience was a clincher for us. We’ll be using their AI capability to help clients generate the maximum value from every customer communication,” added Vierod.