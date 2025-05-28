MarketingNewsletter

Curtin University Appoints S4 Capital’s Monks To Boost Digital Experiences

Curtin University has appointed S4 Capital’s operating brand Monks, as its strategic digital experience agency to elevate the online experience of its recruitment website.

The partnership will focus on creating a personalised and inspirational experience that mirrors the dynamic and innovative learning environment Curtin offers its students.

Marco Schultheis, chief strategy and marketing officer at Curtin University, said: “Curtin’s digital experience is a critical enabler to our role as a global leader in education. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and engaging digital journey that meets the evolving expectations of future students. By investing in a best-in-class digital experience, we are ensuring that every prospective student has the tools, insights, and confidence to make informed decisions about their future.”

Monks’ remit includes a digital experience strategy, a UX refresh of the recruitment website and a digital experience roadmap. At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to creating digital experiences that raise a new standard of excellence within the higher education sector.

The appointment builds on Monks’ history of experience within the field of higher education worldwide, a sector that is increasingly internationalising and has a growing need for sophisticated digital engagement.

Marielle Bouwman, director, client partnerships at Monks, said, “Our work in the higher education sector has given us a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing universities today. We have seen the increasing demand for flexible learning options, self-paced study, and lifelong learning, and the increasing competition to attract domestic and international students. Universities are also increasingly looking to internationalise their programs and attract a more diverse student body.

“We are excited to be working with Curtin, as one of the leading international universities, which also shares our vision for establishing a world-class digital experience for future students,” she adds.

