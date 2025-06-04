Curious Nation Appoints Award-Winning Producer Braydon Priest To Lead Project Delivery Across Expanding NZ Portfolio

Brand activation agency Curious Nation has appointed former Mediaworks leader, Braydon Priest, as a senior producer to support its growing client base across New Zealand.

A multi-skilled presenter, editor and voiceover talent, Priest brings two decades of creative and production experience to Curious Nation and will lead project delivery across brands spanning Woolworths, Trade Me, Milford Asset Management, Kraft Heinz, Watercare, and the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa.

He joins from MediaWorks-owned radio station The Breeze, where for the past 20 years he held a variety of key operational roles. Starting as national promotions manager in 2012, he most recently served as Auckland operations manager and executive producer, leading the successful breakfast show since 2021. In 2023 he was named Best Music Producer at New Zealand Radio Awards.

“We’ve had incredible momentum in New Zealand working with clients that are all seeking bold, tailored ideas that truly cut through. We’re not interested in cookie-cutter campaigns, everything we do is strategically led, creatively surprising and fuelled by curious thinking,” said Curious Nation NZ business director, Corinna Homer.

“Braydon brings deep expertise from his time at MediaWorks, with hybrid production, creative and project management smarts, but just as importantly, he’s a genuinely great fit for our team. He’s got an inquisitive mind and a passion for making work that connects. We’re thrilled to have him on board to help take our presence in Aotearoa to the next level.”

After 15 years’ operating as Because ANZ, Curious Nation rebranded in April this year to reflect evolving client needs and the team’s passion for curious thinking, igniting brand growth and forging deeper connections with consumers across digital, retail and in the real world.

“What drew me to Curious Nation was their commitment to doing things differently. They’re not just talking about innovation, they’re delivering it with work that’s bold, strategic and genuinely connects with people. I’m excited to be part of a team and work with brands that want to engage, surprise and mean something to their audiences. It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring my experience to the table,” said Priest.