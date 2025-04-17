Culture Bites: Confessions Of A Professional Fangirl

B&T’s Culture Bites column returns! After a longer-than-anticipated hiatus, Eb Yusuf, head of strategy at Yango, writes about the multiplying effect of fandom on brands.

In 2023, Apple achieved a significant milestone, capturing 25 per cent market share for the first time in a Samsung-dominated market, South Korea. The iPhone upped the ante on Samsung Galaxy’s home turf, winning favour for the first time with under 30s through clever integrations into fan culture.

While South Korea is well known for its idol culture and tapping into fanbases is nothing new, Apple took it to the next level. They didn’t just go for ambassadorship, they actively embedded their technology into the creative process.

Apple linked up with the record-breaking South Korean idol group NewJeans to produce the music video for “ETA,” one of the standout tracks in a killer discography. Considered leaders of K-Pop’s fourth generation, NewJeans gained recognition for their fresh, age-appropriate concept, making them an essential representative voice for Gen Z.

The video is filmed entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro and cleverly integrates the product alongside iconic iPhone ringtones. It currently sits at just under 100 million views on YouTube.

Since the video’s release, together with more traditional ambassador collaborations, iPhone has gained a steady grip on the South Korean Gen Z audience, despite Samsung’s efforts with older generation pop groups like BTS.

Fan culture, particularly the vibrant example seen in South Korea, offers major insights into how brands can genuinely resonate with audiences to ultimately drive growth.

The Fangirl Advantage

While the term fangirl invokes images of hysterical teens, I’d argue that fangirl mentality transcends gender and age to encompass many things. We could be talking about “Blachys Blues”, the fervent followers of the NSW Blues NRL team, “The Bong-Hive” (not what you think!), supporters of award winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho, or even “Little Monsters”, a term of endearment given to devotees of Lady Gaga.

I’ve been a fangirl for as long as I can remember. When I was young, fandom was a way to help me navigate my identity in a world where, as the kid of immigrant parents, I didn’t always feel like I fit in. These days, there is still the lingering sense of identity baked into my engagement in fan culture, but it’s more about helping me, like many others, express personal values and beliefs and connecting with communities that share those beliefs.

In a world where culture shifts rapidly, I find connecting with fan communities provides an invaluable finger on the pulse of real-time sentiment. Engaging in fandom can also offer crucial lessons on the best practices for forging meaningful connections with a large audience.

Create a lifestyle, not just a product

It’s not often that a movie studio has its own fandom. Sure, you could argue that Disney, a 100+ year old company, has its fans, but rarely do you come across a hardcore Universal or Sony Pictures-head.

Independent entertainment company A24 successfully defied this trend. They cultivated a dedicated fanbase built not merely on appreciation for films, but around the distinct cultural identity and aesthetic fostered by their curated slate.

Their auteur-driven films don’t always fit the Hollywood mould. While the genres are wide-ranging, like elevated horror (Midsommar), surrealist comedy epic (the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once), or timely social drama (another Oscar winner in Moonlight), their films remarkably manage to always feel timely and resonant.

To drive growth and loyalty outside of box-office earnings, A24 deploys a unique merchandising strategy. Instead of generic movie posters or logo t-shirts, A24’s approach focuses on creating unique, high-quality goods directly inspired by specific moments, aesthetics, or cult elements within their films. Think less “movie logo slapped on a plastic water bottle” and more “lifestyle brand inspired by film.”

Some of the greatest examples of their merch are the Midsommar incense temple (IYKYK), the Everything Everywhere pet rock (once again, IYKYK) or my personal favourite, the Priscilla X Half Magic eyeliner set. These merch drops are often limited edition, driving hype and urgency.

Beyond movie merch, they also create A24-branded merch, from premium apparel to high-quality lifestyle goods (like these genre scented candles), creating a global legion of fans advocating on their behalf. I can’t think of another studio that has been able to build a cult following in the same way.

A24 is currently valued at US$3.5billion, a boon for the world of auteur-driven film, proving that the buck doesn’t have to stop at the box office.

Being genuine is more important than being current

You may have noticed the major Australian political parties are jumping on a meme bandwagon this election in an attempt to win the younger vote. This election, Millennials and Gen Z voters will outnumber Boomers in every state and territory, but will this surface-level attempt at connecting with younger audiences pay off?

According to a very serious focus group conducted with my hairdresser (and fellow patrons at the salon), no, it’s just cringe. Gen Z are much more serious about politics than the major parties are giving them credit for, and as Kamala Harris quickly learned, being dubbed “brat” just isn’t going to cut it.

For brands (or politicians) to successfully leverage online meme culture, they need to truly understand the values that drive that culture. And this is where being chronically online can really help your progress (instead of being the reason you’re late to turn in an article).

A beautiful, and simple example of this recently was when IKEA released its office range off the back of Apple TV’s Severance finale. The headline “For work that is mysterious and important” proved they were in on the joke, and they leaned into the program’s distinct aesthetic.

This ad has its own dedicated Reddit post on the Severance official Reddit community as well as countless reposts on X, Threads, LinkedIn, editorial articles and beyond. When you tap into the culture of a fandom in a genuine way, you can leverage the power of that fandom to do the heavy lifting for you.

A Fangirl’s Conclusion

My lifelong identity as a fangirl isn’t just a hobby; I genuinely believe it’s honed my skills as a marketer. Consider my current fandom portfolio: being a K-Pop “multistan” offers direct insight into youth culture, from TikTok dances to fashion trends. Being a part of the “Bong-Hive” provides a window into the filmmaker’s biting social commentary. Stanning White Lotus (and quoting Parker Posey weekly) keeps me connected to appointment viewing buzz. Even the sports memes (EPL, NRL, etc.), absorbed via my husband, contribute to understanding mainstream cultural humour.

Each of these engagements provides invaluable, real-time context about what ideas are capturing attention and why. For a marketer, understanding these currents and the values driving these communities isn’t just interesting; it’s fundamental for knowing how to connect authentically and meaningfully within these influential fan spaces.