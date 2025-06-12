Cricket Australia & InMoment Join Forces To Redefine Fan Experience

Cricket Australia is taking a major leap forward in how it connects with fans, announcing an expanded partnership with InMoment to bring real-time, actionable customer intelligence to every touchpoint of the cricket experience.

The collaboration, which began as a pilot across major summer series including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Women’s Ashes, has already seen strong results. What started as a co-funded initiative between Cricket Australia and venue partners is now a fast-scaling program, set to roll out across more stadiums next season. The ultimate goal is a complete, 360-degree view of fan sentiment before, during, and after every match.

Kieran McMillan, head of customer experience at Cricket Australia, said: “We have more than two million Australians attending matches each year, and more than 350,000 playing the game at the community level. For us, understanding and acting on what they’re feeling in the moment isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s essential. We chose InMoment because they offered something different: a way to stitch together fragmented feedback systems and turn live data into immediate improvements.”

Previously, feedback was slow, siloed, and hard to act on, with InMoment’s integrated CX technology, fan insights are now captured and acted on in real time, from reducing food wait times to clarifying venue signage or redirecting foot traffic.

As a result, Cricket Australia saw a measurable jump in fan satisfaction across major venues with a Net Promoter Score of +7 year-on-year across the 2024/25 international summer of cricket; a19 per cent year-on-year increase in fans who rated their experience at the cricket better than other sports events they had attended in the last 12 months; and a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in fan satisfaction with the atmosphere in venue.

In addition to improving the fan experience, the real-time program also drove new revenue. One standout was identifying demand hot spots and opening extra catering outlets, which led to a boost in food and beverage sales the next day of a Test Match.

David Blakers, managing director APAC at InMoment, added: “This is what modern fan engagement looks like. Cricket Australia is showing what’s possible when you combine fan obsession with the right CX platform. And with InMoment now part of PG Forsta, we’re doubling down on helping iconic organisations like CA unify their experience data and drive faster, smarter actions.”

In May it was announced that InMoment, a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in AI, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions, had been acquired by Press Ganey Forsta, a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights.