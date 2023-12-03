Creative Tensions Boil Over In Witty New Work From Apple

The campaigns keep rolling in from Apple. Hot on the heels of its Christmas work that just dropped (get teary again watching it HERE) came another directed by none other than Taika Waititi.

Now everyone’s favourite tech firm is back spruiking the merits of the new iPhone 15’s camera with its Portrait Mode and how it can adjust focus later on after a photo has been taken.

The ad, called “Album cover” and the work of incumbent creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, follows a trio of band members squabbling over a potential image for a new album cover.

The plot thickens when we learn the female protagonist penned said album about her break-up with the band’s guitarist.

It’s good Millennial fun and follows Apple’s ongoing marketing push that its smartphones are actually pro filmmaking devices. Watch the work below: