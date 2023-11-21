Apple Drops Epic Stop Motion Christmas Ad & It’s An Absolute Tear-Jerker!

Apple Drops Epic Stop Motion Christmas Ad & It’s An Absolute Tear-Jerker!
Apple’s Christmas ad has dropped and it’s an epic four-minute stop-motion spectacular that’s – stand aside John Lewis and co. – is a real contender for best Chrissie ad of the year.

The work of its incumbent creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab and called “Fuzzy Feelings”, the spot dips in and out of the cartoon world and the real one as we see a relationship develop between a woman and her curmudgeonly boss.

Not just a sweet and sentimental short film, it also spruiks the filmmaking attributes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Air while wishing you a hearty dose of Christmas cheer.

Yet again, the ad goes sans festive tune and instead is soundtracked to George Harrison’s rather dour 1970 track “Isn’t It a Pity”.

Watch the work below. And for those interested, there’s even a “behind the scenes” following that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




