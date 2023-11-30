Apple Enlists Taika Waititi For Gorgeous (& Not Christmas) New Work!

Everyone’s favourite tech brand, Apple, has stymied the current rush of Christmas ads with cute new work promoting the Personal Voice feature of its latest operating system iOS 17.

And no expense has been spared either, with none other than Academy Award winning director and the world’s most famous New Zealander, Taika Waititi, drafted in for directing duties.

The two-minutes-plus work is the brains of Apple’s internal creative team, Marcom, and has a distinct Where The Wild Things Are vibe about it.

Called “The Lost Voice” and shot in Waititi’s New Zealand, the gorgeous work follows a young child and her presumably imaginary friend – a genial, if not slightly scary, oversized rabbit creature.

At the ad’s finale, we watch the girl falling asleep next to her bespectacled father. They’ve been sharing a storybook, with Personal Voice user Dr. Tristram Ingham, who plays the dad, using the tech to provide narration.

Ingham actually has a type of muscular dystrophy that can inhibit the ability to speak and the ad is set to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities that falls on December 3.

It’s good fun from the brand, despite not making a helluva lot of sense. But it’s Apple, so we love it! Enjoy below…