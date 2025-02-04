AdvertisingNewsletter

Costco Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Offering, Bringing Its Bulk Products To Aussies’ Doorsteps

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
DD X COSTCO5

DoorDash has partnered with Costco to bring Aussies its products straight to their homes. With locations in major cities across Australia, Costco’s selection is now accessible via the DoorDash platform.

Australians can access Costco’s wide selection by downloading the DoorDash app and searching for Costco on the platform. Customers simply add items to their cart, choose a delivery time that suits them, and enjoy the benefits of bulk shopping without the heavy lifting.

This new service is available for same-day delivery in major metropolitan areas across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane.

To celebrate this launch, customers will receive $20 off their first Costco order when they spend $150 or more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Costco to expand DoorDash’s affordable options for Australian families. Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for families and small businesses to get what they need at Costco’s low prices, delivered directly to their doorstep,” DoorDash vice president APAC, Simon Rossi said.

“Our members appreciate the value and convenience of shopping in bulk, and we’re excited to extend that ease with DoorDash. This partnership allows members improved access to the range of quality and value Costco offers, because we know that many people live busy lives and are always looking for ways to make the weekly shop more accessible,” Costco Wholesale Australia country manager, Chris Tingman added.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

