Construction Toy Maker Connetix Appoints Head Of Marketing

Award-winning construction toy brand Connetix has appointed of Ben Lawless-Jennings as head of marketing. The strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to brand growth and innovation, solidifying its position as a thought leader in the construction toy space as it continues to drive global market expansion.

Lawless-Jennings brings Connetix more than 20 years marketing experience across renowned brands such as The Walt Disney Company, Nike, Warner Bros., and Optus. More recently, he served as head of marketing for Lego certified stores and National Geographic wear at Alquemie Group.

Working alongside the leadership, operations, and customer service teams, the role will report to Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Brea Brand. The position is responsible for driving the company’s brand development and strategic marketing vision, creating an engaging brand experience for customers, and delivering on the Connetix mission to inspire creativity and learning through play.

Brea Brand, CEO and Co-Founder of Connetix, said: “It’s not every day you come across someone with such a distinct global business perspective, so we’re pleased to appoint Ben to this critical role. With an impressive track record that aligns perfectly with our mission, we’re confident he’ll make a huge impact on our team during this exciting period of expansion.”

Lawless-Jennings said: “I’m thrilled to join Connetix, a brand known for its quality and innovation. It is exciting to be on board and to support the team at such a pivotal time for the business. I’m a big believer in the power of a strong brand, the benefits of a multichannel approach, and the balance of art and science in marketing. I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”