CommBank Continues Its Undefeated Streak Headlining The Top 40 Of The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Brands

CommBank , Canva and ANZ have headlined the 2025 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Australian Brands ranking. The Top 40 for 2025 announced this week boasts a combined value of US$156 billion (AUD $240 billion) growing at 25 per cent over the past two years. With a significant 61 per cent growth in value since 2019, together they’ve soared through the pandemic, inflation and cost-of-living crisis by investing in brand equity through all economic and social environments.

“Australia’s most valuable brands are well known and understood and are a powerful reminder of the value of brand building,” said Ryan France, Kantar Australia’s head of brand strategy.

“With short-termism rife in Australia, they remind us of the value of investing in brand building in tough economic times and that this is proven to generate returns over time. The brands that improved both perceptions of how ‘meaningful’ and ‘different’ they are to Australians grew at up to triple the rate of brands that gained on only one, or neither, of those metrics.

“High performers on ‘Meaningful Difference’ grow in value at five times the rate of low-scoring brands.”

CommBank retains its leadership as the most valuable brand in Australia

CommBank has topped the ranking since BrandZ was first launched in Australia in 2018. Along with its recent accolade as the only Australian brand in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, CommBank is also one of the country’s highest risers, posting 44 per cent growth in brand value since the last ranking was published in 2023.

With strong penetration and a high likelihood of gaining market share in the future relative to the rest of the category, CommBank’s growth is driven by continued investment in digital innovation, new product launches, youth engagement, strategic partnerships, and a strong focus on the customer experience.

“It is often difficult for mainstream market leaders to continually emphasise their meaningful difference, but for lots of big brands that is exactly the task before them in order to future-proof their businesses,” said France.

“My advice would be to study and learn from CommBank. The gains that this brand has made over the last three years truly stand out as exceptional. And be sure to look beyond the ‘advertising’. Don’t mistake that as the only brand-building lever. Customer experience, innovation and sponsorships are all playing a role in elevating CommBank’s brand.”