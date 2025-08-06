CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: Yvette Costi Had Interior Design Dreams, Now She’s Building The Heart Of Blooms The Chemist

If there’s one thing that defines Yvette Costi’s powerhouse marketing career, which spans professional services, property, and design, it’s a relentless drive to deliver exceptional value. Now CMO at Blooms the Chemist, Costi brings her signature blend of creativity, commercial savvy and out-of-the-box thinking to a sector where purpose is paramount.

CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, spotlights the visionaries leading the charge. This series delves into the strategies and perspectives of CMOs who are setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and driving impact in ways that redefine what it means to be a leader in marketing today.

Speaking with B&T, Costi opens up about her “Roman Empire” of campaigns, the unexpected joy of rollerskating, and how she’s balancing Binet and Field with boots-on-the-ground impact.

1. Let’s get to know you… What three things would you take to a desert island?

Costi: An iPad with an infinite back catalogue of fashion magazines and unlimited Netflix, an endless supply of Coca Cola (preferably with ice and lemon) and my dogs Thelma and Louise (although I feel a bit guilty for not saying my son and husband…oh well!)

2. Favourite album, movie and book?

Costi: Days are Gone by Haim, Stealing Beauty and The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again) by Andy Warhol

3. What is your passion outside of work?

Costi: Thrifting! I thrift and resell antique and vintage homewares and furniture (finally putting that 4 year Interior Architecture degree to good use) and rollerskating!

4. If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Costi: Interior designer

5. What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Costi: Cadbury’s drumming gorilla! I think about it more than I should – it’s my Roman Empire. Although when I was pregnant McDonalds’ pickle icecream campaign had me in floods of tears – bravo team, bravo.

6. Now let’s talk shop. What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Costi: To grow our network of stores – we have a wonderful offering, I just want more Aussies to have access to us.

7. What channel is exciting you the most and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channels mix?

Costi: With a B2B focus at the fore for us, in person channels (events, webinars and conferences) are the ones that pose the most potential. But having said that from a B2B2C point of view we balance the long and short in fairly equal measure. At Blooms we worship at the altar of Binet and Field and it’s a constant balancing act to maintain our share of voice.

8. What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Costi: Gaining share of voice when the country’s largest consumer of media exists within your category!

9. What campaign are you most proud of?

Costi: The very first brand campaign we did under my leadership elicited so many emotional responses because we dealt with the delicate subject of infertility. It was polarising, but the feedback at the store level was so positive and we were able to provide support and care to people who needed care in the moments that really mattered. From a purpose point of view though, a comms campaign around taking a stand on not stocking vapes in store was super impactful. The community response was overwhelmingly positive and our communities really understood that we are brand that puts purpose at the forefront of our decision making.

10. Where do you see yourself in five years time?

Costi: Right here contributing to increasing access to health and wellbeing for all Australians (and surely enjoying the spoils of my creative side hustle!)

11. Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months.

Costi: I think marketers will have to get even more creative as budgets are receding and the world becomes a little bit more volatile. Actually, a lot more volatile. I like the idea of resurrecting some forgotten or less popular channels, and putting pressure on brands to be better, putting purpose on the same level as profit and having a point of view on how they are making this world better. Wouldn’t that be nice?

This marks the final article in the first series of B&T’s CMOs To Watch, presented by Zenith. We’ll be relaunching the series toward the end of 2025, in the meantime, send your nominations for standout marketers to [email protected].