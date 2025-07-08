CMOs To Watch Presented By Zenith: Meet Kate Hornstein The Marketer In The Driver’s Seat Of BYD’s Brand Journey

With a career that spans luxury, fashion, beauty and now automotive, Kate Hornstein brings a rare blend of strategic acumen and creative flair to her role as CMO of BYD ANZ.

CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, spotlights the visionaries leading the charge. This series delves into the strategies and perspectives of CMOs who are setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and driving impact in ways that redefine what it means to be a leader in marketing today.

A brand leader with a decade of experience managing multi-million dollar budgets, global campaigns, and complex partnerships, Hornstein is now focused on one of the most ambitious brand transformations in the market, positioning BYD as a household name in Australia’s fast-evolving EV landscape.

Chatting to B&T Hornstein took us behind the scenes showing the marketer behind the mission, from her love of data-backed creative to her big predictions for the future of marketing.

B&T: Let’s get to know you… What three things would you take to a desert island?

Hornstein: Matches

A boat

A plus one (preferably a paddock to plate chef) who can forage for a food source? I’m nothing if not practical.

B&T: Favourite album, movie and book?

Hornstein: Album: AM by Arctic Monkeys or Californication by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Movie: Cool Runnings or Dirty Dancing mood dependent.

Book: The Body Keeps the Score

B&T: What is your passion outside of work?

Hornstein: Playing tennis or golf, or painting!

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Hornstein: If skill level was not a consideration, a professional tennis player. I managed to get to the Australian Open over the summer and was lucky enough to see Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz – that was cool – although I could have done without the 1am finish!

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Hornstein: That’s a tough question. I admire and am inspired by campaigns all the time. It can come in the form of a great piece of copy, the right creative, the perfect soundtrack, or a clever distribution strategy, so I always struggle with this question.

Some really incredible ones that have resonated with me are:

For the creative, and messaging: Nike’s You Can’t Stop Sport

For its humour backed by data (marketers dream!) Spotify’s Data led creative

For backing your product 100% and disrupting the format: 3M’s Security Glass Stunt.

B&T: Now let’s talk shop. What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Hornstein: Our top priority is transitioning from a distributor-led model to a fully integrated, factory-backed OEM brand. This shift allows us to elevate the entire BYD customer experience across every touchpoint—from digital and CRM to in-store and aftersales. We’re expanding and enhancing our retail network to make BYD more accessible, while deepening our brand storytelling to reflect BYD’s unique positioning in the Australian market. At the core, we’re focused on creating fresh, attainable, and values-driven content that connects meaningfully with our local audience.

B&T: What channel is exciting you the most and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channels mix?

Hornstein: As someone who loves a challenge, I see huge potential in reimagining the bricks-and-mortar experience. There’s an opportunity to make customers fall in love with physical retail again, especially through immersive, future-forward BYD Experience Centres. With robotics, new energy displays, and a glimpse into BYD’s vast technological ecosystem, these spaces should excite, educate, and instantly communicate the scale and ambition of our brand.

In terms of budget allocation, we are still relatively unknown amongst our competitors so there is also a big focus on upper funnel activity.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Hornstein: As a relatively new entrant in the Australian market, we’re building credibility while simultaneously scaling fast. Add to that the broader transition to EVs in Australia, where charging infrastructure and education around new energy vehicles (NEVs) are still catching up, and the challenge becomes twofold: reassuring customers while pioneering change. It’s a delicate balance of delivering innovation and building confidence at every stage of the journey.

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Hornstein: The launch of the The launch of the BYD SHARK 6 stands out as a career highlight. It was a complex campaign with multiple moving parts, from managing stakeholder expectations to navigating tight timelines and diverse market dynamics. Despite the challenges, we achieved strong earned impact, saw an immediate uplift in sales, and received fantastic anecdotal feedback from both the market and our partners. It was a proud moment that showcased the power of integrated, insight-driven marketing.

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years time?

Hornstein: In five years, I see myself leading bold, culture-shaping work that challenges the status quo, whether that’s building iconic brands, launching category-defining products, or growing a team of exceptional creatives. I’m driven by impact and innovation, so wherever I am, you can bet I’ll be pushing boundaries and loving the ride.

B&T: Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months

Hornstein: As a brand built on technological innovation, it would be remiss not to speak to the growing role of AI and automation in marketing. In the next 12 months, success will come to those leveraging this to deliver hyper-relevant, personalised experiences at scale. Customers are more informed, and more discerning than ever. Cutting through the noise will require content that speaks directly to individual needs, in real time.