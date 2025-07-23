CMOs To Watch, Presented By Zenith: Chloe Jones On Charting New Territory With Princess Cruises

From launching award-winning cruise campaigns to navigating the complex waters of AI and privacy reform, Chloe Jones, head of marketing at Princess Cruises, is a leader with some serious sea legs.

CMOs to Watch, presented by Zenith, spotlights the visionaries leading the charge. This series delves into the strategies and perspectives of CMOs who are setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and driving impact in ways that redefine what it means to be a leader in marketing today.

With over 15 years of experience across B2C and B2B in the travel, leisure and tourism space, Jones is known for marrying creativity with commercial impact. Her work has earned industry recognition, including multiple Women in Travel nominations.

Chatting with B&T, Jones revealed her what keeps her energised outside of work. where she sees the future of marketing heading in the next 12 months and why she’s in her Reputation era.

B&T: What three things would you take to a desert island?

Jones: My iPad—to indulge in my admittedly guilty pleasure for reality television, my Kindle—because as any avid reader will attest, it offers a vastly superior reading experience to a tablet, and lastly, my beloved pillow—because once you’ve reached elder Millennial status, comfort is non-negotiable

B&T: Favourite album, movie and book?

Jones:

Album: Taylor Swift’s entire catalogue, but specifically Reputation —unapologetically bold and full of hits!

Movie: Notting Hill—a timeless classic, even if my husband would beg to differ.

Book: The Crazy Rich Asians trilogy by Kevin Kwan—a sharp, satirical, and surprisingly insightful look at wealth, culture, and family.

B&T: What is your passion outside of work? (Think hobbies, sports, etc) and please send us a photo of you doing it!

Jones: Travel is my enduring passion—I’m an enthusiastic globetrotter and proud member of the seven-continents club, having even visited Antarctica on my honeymoon. I’ve just hit 45 countries and aim to add at least two more by year’s end. When I’m not traveling, you’ll find me at a Les Mills Body Pump class—my not-so-secret fitness obsession.

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Jones: I spent three influential years in the media agency world before moving to the client side, and I genuinely valued that experience and constantly find myself recommending to junior marketers to gain media agency experience. I imagine I’d have continued down that path, evolving into a client service or strategic leadership role. Outside of marketing entirely, I’d likely have pursued event or project management—fields that align closely with my passion for organisation, creativity, and delivering impact.

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Jones: One of my all-time favourite campaigns is the Berlitz “German Coastguard” ad—it brilliantly combines clarity of message with unforgettable humour. On a more serious note, the longstanding campaigns from the Cancer Council and Cancer Institute NSW are exemplary in embedding public health messages into national consciousness. “Slip, Slop, Slap” is iconic in Australia, and a testament to enduring behavioural impact through great communication.

B&T: … Now let’s talk shop. What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Jones: Our competitive landscape has shifted significantly over the last 12 months. Simultaneously, evolving geopolitical dynamics are influencing international travel. Against this backdrop, our top priority is reaffirming Princess Cruises as the premium and trusted brand for Australian and New Zealand travellers—whether they’re exploring close to home or venturing further afield.

B&T: What channel is exciting you the most and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channels mix?

Jones: Social media continues to fascinate me, particularly as it consistently challenges assumptions about audience behaviour. We’ve seen our older demographic engage with platforms like TikTok and Pinterest at levels well beyond expectations—which is both surprising and exciting. Like many brands, we’ve historically leaned toward short-term ROI, but we’re actively shifting toward a more strategic balance. Our goal is to move closer to more brand-based investment split by the end of 2025. And with a major brand campaign launching in 2026, we expect further evolution in our channel mix.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Jones: Honestly, navigating the vast and often ambiguous world of AI remains a challenge. While I can see its potential—beyond helping draft copy or plan my holiday packing—I haven’t yet embraced it as an integral part of our strategy. Many media partners are showcasing their AI capabilities, which can feel overwhelming from a client perspective. Fortunately, our agency, This is Flow, has been instrumental in demystifying the space through AI playground workshops that make the tech more approachable. Still, I believe we’re only at the beginning of understanding how to fully harness AI’s potential.

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Jones: I’m incredibly proud of our partnership with the Sydney Swans, which extends well beyond a traditional sponsorship. In its first year, we launched a Members Cruise that exceeded expectations by 300%, and our 2026 sailing is already on track to sell out. From a media perspective, one of my proudest achievements is our award-winning Grand Designs Australia: Offshore campaign. It began as a conversation with an ECD friend aboard the Majestic Princess during her inaugural repositioning cruise to Shanghai. We were discussing the vessel’s design with the Captain, and the idea took shape. Back in Sydney, we refined the concept, partnered with Facebook and Fremantle Media—and the rest, as they say, is history

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years time?

Jones: Why—did my mum put you up to this question? In all seriousness, I’m energised by the incredible marketers within Carnival Corporation and across the region. There’s still so much to learn, and that’s what makes the journey exciting. Over the next five years, I hope to continue expanding my exposure to different markets, industries, and partnerships while further developing into a well-rounded CMO. And yes, I fully intend for my passport to reflect at least 60 countries visited by then!

B&T: Zenith is the presenting partner of B&T’s CMOs to Watch list. The agency takes a predictive view when it comes to industry perspectives. They’d like to know your prediction for marketing in the next 12 months

Jones: It’s a fascinating time to be in marketing, with every day presenting new challenges and opportunities. While AI tends to dominate the headlines—and certainly holds transformative potential—I believe the more immediate and impactful shift will come from evolving privacy regulations. These changes have been long anticipated, and brands that haven’t adequately prepared for Google’s cookie deprecation and broader privacy reforms risk falling behind. The next 12 months will separate those who embraced compliance early from those playing catch-up.