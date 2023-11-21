“Climate Change Is Changing Childhood” Says UNICEF In Latest Campaign Via Howatson+Company

The new campaign positions the climate crisis as a children’s crisis, using home nostalgia to raise awareness and drive action.

According to UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index, a child born today will experience, on average, seven times as many heat waves, two times as many bushfires and nearly three times as many droughts, crop failures and river floods as their grandparents.

To highlight this issue and show how they will always be there to support children in need, UNICEF Australia has launched a powerful new film, showing how childhood has changed over the years, set to Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’, which the band generously donated.

“Children and young people will carry the greatest burden of climate change in years to come, but are the least responsible. It poses an unprecedented threat to the health, nutrition, education, development, survival, and future potential of all children,” said Libby Hodgson, deputy director at UNICEF Australia.

“As a 100% donor-funded organisation, UNICEF Australia calls for support to ensure we can continue to always be there before, during and after climate emergencies and safeguard children’s futures through our child-centred climate advocacy work”.

“It’s been a privilege to work with UNICEF Australia to help protect something as important as childhood. It’s our hope this campaign will change the way Australians see climate change, making them aware of the impact it is having on children globally right now,” said Scott Zuliani and Harriet Ronn, creative directors at Howatson+Company.

The campaign launches ahead of COP28 – the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference – which commences Thursday, 30 November, in Dubai, where UNICEF Australia will be speaking and raising the voices of young people.

The campaign covers brand and donation-driving comms across OOH, BVOD, digital and social.

