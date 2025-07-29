Clemenger BBDO Secures Colorbond Creative & Strategic Account Win

Clemenger BBDO has secured the Colorbond creative and strategic account following a competitive pitch. The win, which was revealed in B&T’s Agency Scorecards earlier this month, sees the agency lead the brand’s creative, integrated marketing and strategy in the lead-up to a major 2026 campaign.

While the pitching process was conducted in 2024, B&T understands that the paperwork was only signed last month.

Clemenger CEO Lee Leggett said: “Colorbond steel is an Australian icon, and we’re honoured to help write its next chapter”.

“This partnership is built on a shared ambition to continue advancing how the brand shows up in culture while staying true to its legacy of innovation and resilience.

“We’re proud to be trusted as partners in the custodianship of this brand and to support their go-to-market strategy in new and impactful ways.”

Richards Rose has held the creative account since 2017 until it went out for pitch last year. In September 2024, Atomic 212 was appointed to the brand’s media account.