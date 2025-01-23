AdvertisingNewsletter

Chris Rogers Joins Red Crayon As Creative Director

Chris Rogers

Melbourne-based creative advertising agency Red Crayon has announced the appointment of Chris Rogers as its new creative director.

With over 20 years of experience across the Asia Pacific region, Chris is a true master of his craft, blending storytelling with strategy to create campaigns that truly connect.

Chris’s career spans everything from traditional TVCs to data-led TikTok campaigns, showcasing his knack for understanding audiences and delivering work that matters. His creativity knows no bounds, and his ability to craft meaningful brand connections makes him the perfect addition to the Red Crayon team.

“At Red Crayon, we’ve always been about creating campaigns that aren’t just seen, but remembered. Chris’s creative leadership is going to help us take things even further pushing creative boundaries, making an impact, and delivering real results for our clients,” said Craig McLeod, Red Crayon founder.

Chris shared the same excitement for what lies ahead: “Storytelling is at the heart of everything I do. For me, it’s about creating authentic connections that resonate with people and deliver value for brands. Red Crayon has this incredible energy and vision and I can’t wait to lead this talented team and craft campaigns that are truly memorable”.

Known for its distinctive and collaborative approach, Red Crayon has a history of blending strategy and creativity to craft work that stands out. With Chris now leading the creative charge, Red Crayon is ready to bring even more bold ideas to life for its clients.

