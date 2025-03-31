Child & Family Services Org Berry Street Launches Affecting ‘When I Grow Up’ Campaign Via Young Folks

Berry Street, one of Australia’s largest independent child and family service organisations, has launched a new brand campaign, ‘When I Grow Up’, via B Corp certified indie shop Young Folks.

The campaign shines a light on the long-term effects of family violence on children’s futures.

While news headlines frequently focus on youth crime, few explore its root causes—such as childhood trauma and family violence. ‘When I Grow Up’ reframes this conversation by centering on children’s aspirations and how violence disrupts them, shifting public perception from punitive responses to prevention and support.

At the heart of the campaign is a compelling brand video, where children, speaking with innocence and certainty, express their aspirations for the future.

However, instead of dreams of becoming teachers, nurses, or astronauts, their words reveal the devastating potential consequences of early exposure to violence—unemployment, addiction, violence—highlighting the cycles of abuse.

The contrast of the children’s innocence with the confronting narrative and stark studio lighting, draws the viewer in with a tension that aims to shift public discourse beyond symptoms like youth crime and school disengagement, to the root cause: childhood trauma.

“‘When I Grow Up’ highlights the long-term impact of childhood trauma and family violence, making more Australians aware of the need for early intervention,” said Heidi Reid, executive director partnerships and engagement at Berry Street.

“This campaign is an important step in expanding our reach beyond those already connected to family services, education, and trauma support—helping more people understand the urgency of breaking the cycle.”

“The effects of family violence are felt long after it’s stopped. With ‘When I Grow Up,’ we wanted to challenge the way people think about this issue, moving beyond statistics to the real, human cost” said Erin Morris, founder and MD of Young Folks.

“Berry Street does life-changing work, and we’re proud to help bring their message to a wider audience.”

The campaign was produced in collaboration with production company Noise Complaint and shot in a stripped-back studio setting, reinforcing the raw and unfiltered nature of the message.

The campaign is live in market across digital and social media, with further activations planned throughout the year.

Credits

Client: Berry Street

Executive Director Partnerships and Engagement: Heidi Reid

Marketing Manager: Luke Meney

Creative Agency: Young Folks

Creative Director: Marco Gonźalez

Copywriter: Sanam Goodman

Senior Account Manager: Adele Biondo

Production: Noise Complaint

On-set Direction, Editing: Jon Pisani

DOP: Cian Marangos

1st AC: Martin Wood