‘Change Direction’ Initiative For Jilya Institute Addresses Aboriginal Suicide Crisis With Director Warwick Thornton Via Apparent & Photoplay

Leading Aboriginal voices, creatives and mental health professionals have come together with Apparent and Photoplay to launch an awareness initiative focused on the staggering rate of suicide in Aboriginal communities – and the role culture plays in reversing the crisis.

The Westerman Jilya Institute for Indigenous Mental Health, founded by psychologist Dr. Tracy Westerman AM (Nyamal), has partnered with Aboriginal creative talent including director Warwick Thornton (Kaytetye), poet Dakota Feirer (Bundjalung-Gumbaynggirr), actor Pedrea Jackson (Jingili-Mudburra-Waramungu) and songman Fred Leone (Butchulla), to develop a campaign aimed at the hearts and minds of all Australians.

The campaign, led by a short film, aims to change the direction of Aboriginal mental health by pointing to Jilya’s solution: more Aboriginal psychologists to improve screening and suicide prevention within Aboriginal communities. The Institute funds scholarships for Indigenous people in high-risk communities to become psychologists in places that desperately need them, with a vision to ‘build an army’ of Indigenous psychologists.

“The broken mental health system in this country has been built by the privileged; to favour the healing methods of the most privileged, but delivers its services to the least privileged of us,” said Dr. Westerman. “It’s time to rebuild it from the ground up, with Aboriginal excellence leading the way.”

The short film centres on a poem, written in collaboration between Apparent and Dakota Feirer, that uses a palindrome to turn from negative to positive through the power of cultural connection.

Hamish Stewart, chief creative officer at Apparent, said: “The team were committed to doing something to help address an issue that has been overlooked for too long, but were equally conscious that it’s not our story to tell. We’re so grateful to every member of the community who not only understood the intention, but embraced the project, brought their artistry to it, and truly made it their own.”

Jackson Long, creative director at Apparent, added: “Australia has gotten used to hearing from non-Aboriginal people about all the negative and failed ways to ‘fix’ Aboriginal issues. This initiative encourages all Australians to listen and respond to Aboriginal voices about Aboriginal issues.”

One of Australia’s leading filmmakers, Cannes Film Festival winner Warwick Thornton, brought the poem to screen.

“You want this conversation to get to the breakfast table, to happen at a bar, amongst friends and strangers,” says Thornton. “To talk about what’s going on with the younger generation of Indigenous people. That’s what this project will do.”

Research from the Jilya Institute shows that a quarter of Indigenous youth who have presented for mental health services have attempted suicide, while 42 per cent have had suicidal thoughts. The suicide rate among Aboriginal adults has risen 30 per cent in the past five years to an all time high—more than double that of non-Aboriginal Australians. Evidence also suggests the outcome of the ‘Voice’ referendum in 2023 has contributed to the rise.

The film and campaign launched nationwide leading into National Reconciliation Week 2025. It is an entirely pro-bono media plan across TV and streaming services (Seven Network, Nine Network, Foxtel, Binge, SBS, NITV, ABC) and OOH (oOh!media, QMS, JCDecaux, Val Morgan Outdoor).

Andrew Every, chief strategy and retail media officer and RAP executive sponsor at oOh!media said: “oOh!media is proud to support this vital initiative by amplifying it across our national digital network which we hope will support a lasting change for Indigenous mental health.”

Ads will run in The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Australian, Qantas Magazine, and 125 cinemas around the country with Val Morgan.

Qantas was also proud to get involved, ensuring Change Direction will play as a pre-show short feature before all Australian movies in June and July across the entire fleet.

There’s an accompanying social campaign featuring endorsements from Adam Goodes, Cathy Freeman, Tim Minchin, Zoe Foster Blake and many more high profile Australians.

The official launch took place at the Change Direction premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter (Val Morgan, Hoyts Group) on 21 May.

Florence Tourbier, executive producer at Photoplay, said: “It was a privilege to work on this project with Apparent and Warwick, and we’re so grateful to all the collaborators who brought their unwavering care and dedication to create this beautifully chilling, yet hopeful film. We wish for it to inspire meaningful change for a better mental health future.”

You can donate to help fund the scholarships at ChangeDirection.com.au and follow @changedirectionau on Instagram, and Dr. Tracy Westerman / Jilya Institute on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

