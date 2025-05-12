Cartology Appoints Google’s Robbie Lawson & Coca-Cola’s Sam Way To Senior Leadership Roles

Cartology has appointed Google’s Robbie Lawson and Coca-Cola’s Sam Way into the newly created roles of general manager and commercial and strategic solutions across everyday needs and food, respectively, reporting directly to Tony Prentice.

The appointments of Lawson and Way are under Cartology’s new sales operating model, bringing together sales and support functions under four verticals of food, everyday needs, agency and New Zealand with an amplified focus on client-centricity and value creation.

Lawson has a breadth of experience in the FMCG world across L’Oréal UK, Mars Food Australia and Unilever. Most recently, Lawson was at Google where he led digital transformation initiatives, leveraged data and tech to build customer engagement and marketing strategies with notable success.

Way joins Cartology with over two decades of FMCG experience spanning digital commerce, enterprise transformation and commercial leadership with roles across Coca-Cola and Nestlé. Most recently, Way served as vice president of digital acceleration at Coca-Cola where he spearheaded initiatives across digital commerce, AI strategy and enterprise-wide digital capability building.

“Our sales set up reflects our strategic vision and meets our clients’ needs to partner even more effectively across our trans-Tasman business. I’m incredibly pleased to bring the skills and capabilities of Robbie and Sam into Cartology, aligning to our ambitious growth plans and opportunities in the Food and Everyday Needs categories. I’m confident that their combined deep understanding of both consumer behaviour and digital acceleration will be a tremendous asset to lead our Everyday Needs and Food teams,” Tony Prentice said.

“The opportunity to help brands forge more meaningful end-to-end connections with shoppers and shape the next era of the sector is what drew me to this role. I can’t wait to start working with the team to deliver exceptional value for our clients,” Robbie Lawson said.

“Digital is now fundamental to consumer behaviour and Retail Media has a huge role to play in helping brands bridge their digital and physical strategies for best in class results. I’m looking forward to helping brands achieve this and more,” Sam Way added.

The appointments of Robbie and Sam are effective immediately and follows the announcement of Hannah Siddiqui into the newly created role of head of intelligence and effectiveness.