Cairns Crocodiles Retrospective: Personal Connection Meets AI-powered Tech 

You can always tell when the focus starts to shift from the annual Cairns Crocodiles conference — it’s right around this time. LinkedIn goes from sun-soaked snapshots in Cairns to excited posts gearing up for the sunny scenes of Cannes, writes Liam McCarten, VP APAC at StackAdapt.

But before those lucky enough to attend the French Riviera edition begin packing their bags, I’ll offer one last reflection on the annual Australian conference.

Now in its fourth year, the Cairns Crocodiles has emerged as a key date on the calendar for media, marketing, and advertising leaders. It’s a chance for the industry to think about both where we are and where we are going.

This year, I noted a standout theme throughout the event: the human touch. It was something we felt right from the opening session, when Australian gold medal winning Olympian Ariarne Titmus shared relatable experiences of what it took to reach swimming’s summit.

For the other sessions, speakers really prioritised authenticity. Personal stories really stood out over polished slides, which is a notable evolution from many conferences I’ve been to over the last 5 to 10 years.

The calm setting contributed substantially as well. The relaxed and open tone of the event encouraged conversation. There was time to build your own itinerary, to collaborate, and network with peers and friends — valuable assets in our increasingly busy work lives. Which is why I found Katie Page’s session to be especially interesting.

The Harvey Norman CEO brought a welcome perspective with her focus on the macro-economic trends that affect us all. Her insights grounded the week in business reality, demonstrating the importance of understanding economic shifts and how they influence consumer behaviour and marketing strategies.

Her session reflected a lot of what I see and hear in the market. There is a general feeling of uncertainty, and often, too much choice — especially in the media and tech space.

For marketers, we are working through a period of rapid technological advancement. AI is now firmly embedded in forecasting, audience segmentation, and performance optimisation — something reflected by more than a few dedicated panels on the subject up in Cairns.

Page’s session, though, showed that the best results will flow from big-picture thinking and an understanding of essential consumer needs, supported by streamlined tech that helps us make effective business decisions.

The winning campaigns at this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Awards on the final day also reflected a clear trend. I’ll give a special shout out to the Effectiveness Award winner Akcelo, proudly sponsored by StackAdapt. You could sense that many winners were the result of savvy media strategies integrated with tech-optimised creative.

The ability to create campaigns more efficiently, enabled by tools that support outcome-based decision-making, and creative test and learn strategies is proving to be a winner. I was impressed by a series of strong, cohesive campaigns that balanced emotional weight with measurable results.

Overall, the conference provided a useful barometer of what industry leaders were thinking. Amidst the uncertainty, there was optimism, and a broad view that the future of marketing lies in the fusion of technology and humanity.

It would be fairly bold to identify a standout theme for next year’s conference just yet, but my best takeaway from this year’s edition would be this: take the opportunities for connection that events like the Cairns Crocs offer while remaining agile and curious about how technology can help make your business even more robust.