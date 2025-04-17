Cairns Crocodiles Launches First-Ever Limited-Edition Merch Drop

Cairns Crocodiles fans, your moment has arrived. After years of building a cult following across the creative industries, the festival is finally dropping its first-ever official merch – and it’s every bit as bold as the event itself.

BUY CAIRNS CROCODILES MERCH HERE

In response to overwhelming demand, Cairns Crocodiles has unveiled a tightly curated capsule collection available exclusively to 2025 attendees. The limited-edition range features a statement cream tee, a classic black option ideal for your next creative brainstorm and a sleek cap designed to turn heads on the Esplanade or back in the boardroom.

This is not your average conference merch. It’s a wearable slice of Croc culture, made in small numbers and destined to sell out fast. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The collection is available by pre-order only right HERE and must be collected on-site at the Cairns Crocodiles Merch Store in Far North Queensland this May. Shipping is not available, and all collection details will be emailed following your purchase.

Whether you’re a die-hard Croc or just want something to show off when you get home, this is your chance to own a piece of the festival’s growing legacy.

Have you seen this year’s Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest agenda for 2025? It’s a sight to behold. See HERE.

And hurry – snap up your tickets now!