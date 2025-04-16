SOCIAL & INFLUENCER
FINALISTS

Tinder FlameBot

Tinder

Amplify

Winter Migration

GNBC Great Northern

Asahi Beverages 1house

The Comments Section

Meat & Livestock Australia

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

Family Forever Tattoo

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

The Sounds of IKEA

IKEA

Havas Host Australia

Rexona Glow For it

Unilever

Mindshare Singapore

Shit Mo's Save Lives

Movember

Sheila B Wright

AAMI

Snack Drawer

Ovaltine Sleep Multi-tier Influencer Strategy

Ovaltine Sleep

Social Soup

