FOOD & BEVERAGE
CAMPAIGN FINALISTS

XXXX Locate the Tin to Win

XXXX

AFFINITY

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

Proper 12 x Eternal MMA Partnership

Proper 12 Whiskey, Proximo Spirits

Awaken

The Permanent Food Coma

Mad Mex

Connecting Plots

The Greatest Takeover in Wine History

St Hugo wines x DR3

Emotive

Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.

Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary

EssenceMediacom ANZ

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

Energy: One to Many

Ready Energy Drink

McCann Worldgroup Thailand

XXXX Olympics GOLD

XXXX, Lion

Thinkerbell

Pairing made easy with Uber Advertising

Red Rock Deli, PepsiCo

Uber Advertising

Toblerone: A Never Square Partnership

Mondelēz International

Wavemaker Australia

Related posts:

  1. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Data-Driven Creativity Finalists, Sponsored By Tracksuit
  2. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Design Finalists
  3. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Film Finalists
  4. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Film Craft Finalists
Register Lost your password?