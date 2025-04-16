BRANDED CONTENT &
ENTERTAINMENT FINALISTS

Proper 12 + Joe Rogan Eternal MMA Partnership

Proximo Spirits

Awaken

Take Over

Coca-Cola

BRING Agency

Alone Cologne

SBS Australia

Jack Nimble

Scott: the first fan sponsor of an AFL team

Youi

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

Six & Out Second Innings - On Tour with Macca's

Macca's

OMD Create

Consent Can't Wait Campaign 2024 - "You Can Ask That"

The (Australian) Federal Government & UM

SCA

Tooheys

Lion

Thinkerbell

Serving bold flavour to a new generation

MasterFoods

Val Morgan Digital

In Great Hands

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

Vetta Creative

Related posts:

  1. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Radio & Audio Finalists
  2. Cairns Crocodiles Awards PR Finalists
  3. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Media & Entertainment Campaign Finalists
  4. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Inclusivity Finalists, Sponsored By Pinterest
Register Lost your password?