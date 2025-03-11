Bundy Bear Channels His Inner Scammer In Hilarious Bundaberg Rum Spot

Following a successful return at the 2024 NRL Grand Final, Bundy Bear has well and truly awoken from his fifteen-year hibernation, appearing in three new entertaining TVCs as Bundaberg Rum continues the rollout of its new ‘Forever Classic’ brand platform.

The three 30-second TVCs, developed with creative agency partner Leo Australia, mark the latest instalment in the campaign, all about making good times with mates timeless through classic stitch-ups, classic moments, classic products and serves.

Impressively recognised by almost 70% of Aussies over 18, Bundy Bear’s return to our screens sees him and his group of mates engaged in a game of one-upmanship via several classic stitch-ups. ”Scam Artist”, “Roar” and “Rug”, all bring to life Bundy Bear’s cheeky, larrikin nature, showing how a Bundy is best enjoyed amongst mates.

All TVCs have been directed by Mr Inbetween’s Nash Edgerton, featuring the fully animatronic 7-foot bear created by Academy-award-winning costume and prosthetics house, ‘Odd Studio’.

“As we head into footy season, we know there’s no better drink to have in hand than an ice-cold Bundy. We’re thrilled with this next stage of ‘Forever Classic’, cementing the Bundy Bear at the front of Aussie hearts and minds as we gear up for many more timeless moments,” said Hayden Abercrombie, marketing manager – Rum at Diageo Australia.

“Bringing the iconic Bundy Bear back to our screens after such a long hibernation has made for a hell of a good time. Stitching up your mates, and drinking rum, does it get any better than that?” said Tim Woolford and Tommy Cehak, executive creative directors at Leo Australia.

A national OOH campaign will appear in market over the coming months, exploring the theme of classic stitch-ups, as well as targeted contextual billboards in Bundy Heartland centres across NSW and QLD.

Campaign Credits

