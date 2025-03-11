Bundy Bear Channels His Inner Scammer In Hilarious Bundaberg Rum Spot

Following a successful return at the 2024 NRL Grand Final, Bundy Bear has well and truly awoken from his fifteen-year hibernation, appearing in three new entertaining TVCs as Bundaberg Rum continues the rollout of its new ‘Forever Classic’ brand platform.
The three 30-second TVCs, developed with creative agency partner Leo Australia, mark the latest instalment in the campaign, all about making good times with mates timeless through classic stitch-ups, classic moments, classic products and serves.
Impressively recognised by almost 70% of Aussies over 18, Bundy Bear’s return to our screens sees him and his group of mates engaged in a game of one-upmanship via several classic stitch-ups. ”Scam Artist”, “Roar” and “Rug”, all bring to life Bundy Bear’s cheeky, larrikin nature, showing how a Bundy is best enjoyed amongst mates.
All TVCs have been directed by Mr Inbetween’s Nash Edgerton, featuring the fully animatronic 7-foot bear created by Academy-award-winning costume and prosthetics house, ‘Odd Studio’.
“As we head into footy season, we know there’s no better drink to have in hand than an ice-cold Bundy. We’re thrilled with this next stage of ‘Forever Classic’, cementing the Bundy Bear at the front of Aussie hearts and minds as we gear up for many more timeless moments,” said Hayden Abercrombie, marketing manager – Rum at Diageo Australia.
“Bringing the iconic Bundy Bear back to our screens after such a long hibernation has made for a hell of a good time. Stitching up your mates, and drinking rum, does it get any better than that?” said Tim Woolford and Tommy Cehak, executive creative directors at Leo Australia.
A national OOH campaign will appear in market over the coming months, exploring the theme of classic stitch-ups, as well as targeted contextual billboards in Bundy Heartland centres across NSW and QLD.
Campaign Credits
Diageo | Bundaberg
Marketing Manager – Hayden Abercrombie
Senior Brand Manager – Emma Ryan
Assistant Brand Manager – Laura Rey Rodriguez
Marketing & Innovation – Mark Mcleod
PR & Culture Lead – Joanna Walsh
Creative Agency – Leo Australia
General Manager – James Walker Smith
Chief Creative Officer – Andy Fergusson
Chief Strategy Officer – Catherine King
Executive Creative Director – Tommy Cehak
Executive Creative Director – Tim Woolford
Copywriter – Bill Scheggia
Copywriter – Kevin Ma
Art Director – Lewis Catalano
Senior Designer – Johnson Diep
Senior Designer – Tiffany Wilson
Group Account Director – Tyson Mahon
Senior Business Director – Thomas Smyth
Senior Integrated Producer – Libby Spark
National Director of Production – Michael Demosthenous
Media – Hearts & Science
Chief Strategy Officer – Kim Dolengowski
Group Business Director – Katie Hailes
Business Director – Declan Peach
Bundy Production Credits
Production Company: Collider
Managing Partner & Executive Producer: Rachael Ford-Davies
Director: Nash Edgerton
Executive Producer: Tom Slater
Producer: Serena Paull
Production Manager: Celia Tulevski
1st AD: Adam Wareham
Director of Photography: Crighton Bone
Production Designer: Mike Price
Animatronics: Odd Studios
Wardrobe Stylist: Sophie Fletcher
Casting Director: McGregor Casting – Stevie Ray
Post Production: Arc Edit
Post Producer: Olivia Reddy
Editor: Drew Thompson ASE
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Online: Richard Lambert
Editor: Drew Thompson ASE
Producer: Olivia Reddy
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham
Online: Richard Lambert
Sound Designer: Damian Waldell (MassiveMusic)
Sound Producer: Alexa Tonkin (MassiveMusic)
Photography Studio: Sam I Am
Photographer – Toby Burrows
Executive Producer – Rich Cole
Senior Producer – Melanie Reardon
Drink Stylist – Jess Johnson
Bundy Bear created by Odd Studio
Design & supervision: Damian Martin
Workshop supervisor: Adam Johansen
3D Sculptor: Colin Ware
Lead fabrication: Phoebe Thompson
Fabrication: Kim Morris
Key animatronics: Greg McKee
Key animatronics: Matt Ward
Animatronics: Phil Young
Lead Fur artist: Katyani Tumahai
Fur artist: Amy Vaughan
Fur artist: Kala Harrison
Fur artist: Emily James
Foam runner: Steve Katz
Mould shop: Luke Brown
Mould shop: Nathan Larsson