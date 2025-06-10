Triple M’s Lu & Jarch Go Live Nationally

Triple M has announced Lu & Jarch go live nationally on June 10, bringing their trademark authenticity, raw honesty and signature wit to the station’s new Early Drive show.

Airing weekdays from 2pm to 4pm across the Triple M network, listeners can expect the same laugh-out-loud moments and relatable takes on everyday life that have made them two of Australia’s favourite larrikins.

Luisa Dal Din and Jack Archdale will now bring their unfiltered energy to the drive home nationwide, joining Triple M o the back of their digital success. As hosts of We Mean Well, one of the fastest-growing and top-rated podcasts in Australia, they’ve built a loyal audience with their sharp, irreverent take on everyday life.

With a combined social media audience of over 900,000 and more than 28 million likes on TikTok alone, they’ve become standout voices in the Australian audio and digital landscape. Their distinctive style is a natural fit for Triple M, perfectly aligned with the network’s core pillars of sport and comedy.

Originating from New Zealand, Luisa has quickly made her mark in Australia’s digital and audio comedy landscape scene, drawing on her background in radio production and media to create content that’s both sharp and engaging. Lu has introduced a fresh perspective to the creative space with her unique ability to blend depth and authenticity, evident in her ever-growing social platforms—amassing a 176K following on Instagram and more than 378K on TikTok.

Jarch has become one of the country’s most recognisable creators, rising to fame through his skits that depict the comedic quirks of Australian life and culture, through a cast of self-made characters and upbeat concepts. Raised on a sprawling property in the regional NSW town of Walcha, Jarch draws heavily on his country upbringing as inspiration for his short videos. His authentic, comic take on rural and suburban culture have earned him a loyal following—boasting over 371K followers and 5.5M Likes on TikTok, along with 175K followers on Instagram.

“I’m extremely excited and also a bit nervous, hopefully the dump button doesn’t get a good workout,” said Dal Din. “Very much looking forward to starting on the Triple M airways on Tuesday.”

Having done a bit of everything over the years, including radio sales, Archdale said: “Super exciting to go from the sales floor to behind the glass, it’s a bit of a 360 moment for me. Couldn’t be happier to have Lu by my side for it.”

“The ideas Lu and Jarch have come in with have genuinely blown us away. They bring a fresh, funny and unpredictable energy that’s set to teach us all some new tricks about radio,” said Matthew O’Reilly, head of Triple M metro content.

“Expect a chaotic, clever and hilarious take on everyday things.”

Lu and Jarch will be anchored by Triple M Sydney’s Lachie Pringle and joined by a talented production team led by executive producer Codie Jones. Codie brings over 14 years of live radio experience across Australia and the UK, most recently at triple j Breakfast. She also spent time as creative content director on Capital Breakfast in London and began her radio career as a producer with SCA.

Joining her is producer Ashley Kind and digital producer Lachlan Paull.

Triple M’s Lu & Jarch will air from 2pm to 4pm nationwide followed by The Rush Hour with JB & Billy in the AFL states (Victoria, Adelaide, Western Australia and Tasmania), The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott in Queensland and The Rush Hour with Maroon in New South Wales.