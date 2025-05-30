Broadsheet Media Announces Senior Roles As It Gears Up For London Launch

Media brand and independent publisher Broadsheet Media has announced the appointment of three senior roles to its London launch team as it gears up for its first major international expansion.

The new hires include:

Sonya Barber as London editor – Former digital editor of Condé Nast Traveller, ex-Time Out, and contributor to Hoxton Mini Press, Barber brings deep knowledge of London’s culture scene and a sharp editorial perspective.

Paul Davison as commercial director, UK, and Europe – Former vice president, commercial EMEA at Vice, Davison brings extensive experience leading commercial strategy and partnerships across international media.

Che-Marie Trigg as London commissioning editor – Previously Broadsheet’s Sydney editor, Trigg relocated to London two years ago and brings a deep understanding of Broadsheet’s editorial philosophy and values.

The London operation is being led by Nick Shelton, Broadsheet’s founder, and publisher, who has relocated to London to establish and grow the business locally.

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch Broadsheet in London,” said Shelton. “This city is bursting with creative and cultural energy. Our aim is to help Londoners live their best lives by championing the best of this city.

“Broadsheet has always been about celebrating the people and places that shape culture—and now, we’re bringing that mission to London, which we believe is the most exciting city in the world right now.”

As in Australia, Broadsheet London will focus on culture across food and drink, fashion, art and design, travel, and entertainment. It commissions leading local and international writers, photographers, and videographers—and invites industry experts, including chefs and designers, to contribute their perspectives directly.

Broadsheet takes a curated approach to content—covering only what its editors genuinely rate, never what they don’t. Broadsheet London will publish across digital platforms including its website, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and a newsletter. A free quarterly print edition will also be distributed across the city.

The team is already active, with a full launch planned for September 2025.

Broadsheet is also collaborating with Clerkenwell Boy, the anonymous and highly influential creator, who will contribute photography, video, and stories.