Brittany Higgins’ Husband David Sharaz Joins PR Agency, Third Hemisphere

Founder-led public relations agency Third Hemisphere has appointed David Sharaz as director, as it expands its offering with political communications and into sectors beyond technology, finance, and impact.

Sharaz has over 15 years’ experience working in broadcast media, political journalism, crisis communications, and media management, including various roles within the Press Gallery of Parliament House and as a senior media advisor in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Most recently, he’s been working behind the scenes in political communications and reputation management while also providing support to Brittany Higgins throughout one of Australia’s most high-profile rape and defamation trials.

The case highlighted the need for parliamentary reform, legislative changes to gendered violence-related legislation, and landmark reforms to employer responsibilities related to workplace laws.

Third Hemisphere was founded ten years ago by Hannah Moreno, a vocal feminist advocate and author who regularly speaks out on issues of sexual assault, domestic violence, trauma, leadership, gendered discrimination and workplace dynamics, abuse in sport, and more.

Moreno was named the winner of the PR category and Woman of the Year at the 2024 Women Leading Tech Awards. Tickets are still available for the 2025 awards on Friday 28th March.

Moreno leads the firm with her husband and managing director, Jeremy Liddle, who has been building companies, non-profits, and investment firms for over 22 years.

Sharaz brings extensive experience in high-profile and high-stakes legal and political journalism. With the global backlash against DEI and ESG, proactively managing reputation has never been more crucial for industry leaders, according to Third Hemisphere.

“As a multiple-times rape survivor myself, I have been a long-standing advocate for a wide range of issues related to women’s rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion. This advocacy was the foundation upon which Third Hemisphere was founded, making the appointment of David Sharaz highly values- and vision-aligned,” Moreno said.

“Third Hemisphere has grown into a top APAC PR agency for industry leaders doing good for the world, by helping them communicate to millions of people globally through the media. Now with David we are excited to drive even more impact through Australia’s top boardrooms, courtrooms, and political chambers,” said Jeremy Liddle, managing director of Third Hemisphere.

“Business leaders need strong thought leadership, clear communication, and intelligent strategy. And that is exactly what Third Hemisphere offers. So I really look forward to working alongside the team,” said Sharaz.