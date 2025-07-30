BMF Names New Managing Directors

BMF has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Aisling Colley and the promotion of Richard Woods to the dual role of managing director.

Colley returns to BMF after more than a decade with the agency earlier in her career, during which she played a key role in building the agency’s reputation for strategic and creative effectiveness. She led the ALDI account, one of the industry’s most awarded client-agency relationships, delivering work that helped the retailer become Australia’s most trusted brand and earning accolades including a Spikes Asia Grand Prix and the Grand Australian Effie for ‘Shop ALDI First’.

She re-joins BMF after two years at Ogilvy, where she was Managing Partner, overseeing the KFC business and wider operational responsibilities.

Woods has been with BMF for over six years, most recently as General Manager. He has been central to the agency’s recent growth, helping to lead key accounts including the Australian Federal Government and Tourism Tasmania, while playing a pivotal role in the development of the agency’s culture, operations and new business momentum.

His track record includes award-winning work for TAL Life Insurance and Sans Forgetica for RMIT, which earned accolades at Cannes, AWARD and beyond, as well as broader experience leading brands such as Nike, Scottish Widows, Heineken and Mars across agencies in Australia and the UK.

Together, Colley and Woods bring nearly two decades of experience at BMF, having already led in partnership during their time as General Managers. Their established working relationship, complementary skill sets and shared belief in the agency’s long-term vision provide a strong foundation for this next chapter of leadership.

Stephen McArdle, CEO, BMF, said: “Rich has been instrumental in shaping the business we are today. He leads from the front and is super-strategic when it comes to the work, the agency and our partners’ business, which means he is deeply trusted and valued by all. He knows every corner of the agency and has been central to our culture, operations and momentum over his six years in leadership roles.

“To be able to bring Aisling back into the business to partner with Rich at managing director level was a coup. She’s an incredible operator who has an exceptional track record in building brands, leading teams, and bringing the best out of those around her. Aisling was previously with us for over 10 years, so she’s also a true BMFer: values-led, collaborative and fiercely committed to great work.

“Together, they bring complementary skills, a proven partnership, and a shared ambition for what comes next. As we enter a new chapter of growth, there’s no better duo to help lead the agency and steer BMF into the future.”

Colley and Woods now step into their new roles as BMF continues to evolve its offering across creativity, strategy, innovation and production, with a focus on delivering enduring ideas that drive long-term effectiveness for its clients.

Aisling Colley, Managing Director, BMF, said: “Coming back to BMF feels like returning to the place that shaped so much of who I am as a leader. It’s a business with an incredibly strong foundation – creatively, culturally and commercially – and I’m incredibly excited to help lead its next phase. There’s a clear ambition here, a deep respect for long-term thinking, and a genuine commitment to people and partnerships. Leading alongside Rich, someone I know and trust, and reuniting as partners, makes it even more meaningful.”

Richard Woods, Managing Director, BMF, said: “BMF has been a huge part of my professional life, and I feel incredibly proud of what we’ve built, a place that backs its people, values long-term partnerships, and believes in the power of big, enduring ideas. We’ve got an ambitious team, a strong leadership group, and plenty of momentum. It’s exciting to help lead the agency into its next chapter alongside someone as talented and respected as Aisling.”

The appointments follow a series of wins and a period of growth and momentum for BMF. In the past year, the agency has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2024 Australian Effie Awards, taking home the coveted Grand Effie, and was also recognised as Strategy and Effectiveness Agency of the Year at Spikes Asia. Alongside continued success with existing clients, BMF has retained the Tourism Tasmania account, added Westpac and Endeavour Group to its roster, and delivered a strong run of new business wins reinforcing its position as one of Australia’s most consistently effective and creatively ambitious agencies.