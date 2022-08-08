Blockheads Rejoice! The Official Block Podcast Is Here

In the wake of The Block returning on Sunday night, 9Podcasts has announced the launch of The Official Block Podcast, hosted by Shelley Craft.

The new production will run alongside the 18th season of The Block, in which five teams must each build a 500-square metre homestead, with a room reveal every Sunday night. The Official Block Podcast will allow for fans to listen to exclusive content via host Craft.

Following each Sunday’s reveal, Craft will be joined by judges such as Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer, contestants from The Block, and Scotty Cam to answer viewer questions and discuss discussions and verdicts made on the show.

The podcast represents an opportunity for Blockheads to interact directly with the stars and creators of the show, to learn why creative choices were made whilst hearing detailed explanations and advice on why some designs were huge hits and others were major flops.

In addition to being available on podcast platforms, The Official Block Podcast can be found on 9Now. The first episode went live on Monday August 8, and listeners can expect a new episode every Monday.