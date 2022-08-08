Blockheads Rejoice! The Official Block Podcast Is Here

Blockheads Rejoice! The Official Block Podcast Is Here
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



In the wake of The Block returning on Sunday night, 9Podcasts has announced the launch of The Official Block Podcast, hosted by Shelley Craft.

The new production will run alongside the 18th season of The Block, in which five teams must each build a 500-square metre homestead, with a room reveal every Sunday night. The Official Block Podcast will allow for fans to listen to exclusive content via host Craft.

Following each Sunday’s reveal, Craft will be joined by judges such as Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer, contestants from The Block, and Scotty Cam to answer viewer questions and discuss discussions and verdicts made on the show.

The podcast represents an opportunity for Blockheads to interact directly with the stars and creators of the show, to learn why creative choices were made whilst hearing detailed explanations and advice on why some designs were huge hits and others were major flops.

In addition to being available on podcast platforms, The Official Block Podcast can be found on 9Now. The first episode went live on Monday August 8, and listeners can expect a new episode every Monday.

Please login with linkedin to comment

9Podcasts Channel Nine The Block

Latest News

Why Are We Still Banging Our Heads Against The Glass Ceiling?
  • Media
  • Opinion

Why Are We Still Banging Our Heads Against The Glass Ceiling?

In this guest post, Azadeh Williams, the founder and managing director of AZK Media. Candidly shares with B&T how she’s gone up against the glass ceiling and what she has learned. Williams (main photo) has consistently been recognised as B&T’s Women in Media and Women Leading Technology. She’s a force within the industry, with a […]

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
  • Media

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]

We Are Social Names Susie Hogarth As Global Head Of Cultural Insights
  • Technology

We Are Social Names Susie Hogarth As Global Head Of Cultural Insights

We Are Social is bolstering its cultural insights offering with the promotion of Susie Hogarth (lead image) to the role of global head of cultural insights. Hogarth, the former senior research and cultural insights director for We Are Social UK, takes over the global role from Lore Oxford who has left the company. Hogarth will […]

Behaviour Change – Expecting The Unexpected
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

Behaviour Change – Expecting The Unexpected

Here's pro tips for brands looking for behavioural change. Could possibly also work on lazy, cleaning-phobic partners.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]