Belgian Spicy Olive Oil Brand Reveals Oddball New Film Declaring “Pain Is The Patina Sketched On The Soul”

Belgian spicy olive oil brand Madmax Spicy has launched a titillating new film spruiking its wares, featuring motocross bikes, fist fights and more — we’ll be no one’s written that sentence before.

Created by Belgian production company Fledge, which described the film as “poetic and energetic,” the ad for Madmax is designed to show that “Life becomes more memorable when it stings”.

Madmax’s wares will set you back between $AU16-34.

Madmax was founded by Max De Cock’s in 2009, with his “penchant for intense flavours” inspiring him to create his own spicy concoctions. His project has continued to grow, and for six months Max took the step to pursue the dream full-time. Meanwhile, Mad Max is available in 200 stores and 50 restaurants.

“Intensity, that’s what my product is 100 per cent about,” De Cock said, ”not only in terms of spiciness but also in terms of pure flavours. The layering of Mad Max is something that is crucial to me. Not just the fire in the mouth before the fire, but an experience with excess of impulse after impulse. When the time came for the first brand film, that aspect was the core of the strategy: how do we transcend the one-dimensional ‘our spicy oil brand is really spicy’ that we see our competitors doing, and tell a bigger story about living a richer life?

Together with director Niklas Hugo Schwärzler, production house Fledge narrowed down the concept to a script that gave enough freedom to let the film do its thing.

“We wanted to tell a story that’s not just about the product on a tactile level, but also functions as an inspiration,” said the Schwärzler. “We wanted to show people the richness of the moments in life that ‘sting,’ that they stick with you or cause you to grow as a human being.”

The team travelled from the coast through the interior of Belgium to the High Fens to film the scenes and were given every creative freedom to fill in the script’s guiding principles. A freedom Max gave the production company entirely within the philosophy of the film.

“Just as the film preaches to ‘go for it,’ Max also jumped into the project with both feet, not always knowing where the journey would take us. And that’s rare,” said Roeland Jeangout, executive producer at Fledge. “When you as the owner of your brand have the baseline tattooed on your body specifically for the film, you are genuinely ‘mad’.”

CREDITS

Production Company: Fledge

Executive Producer: Roeland Jeangout

Client: Max De Cock

Script: Diederik Jeangout

Director: Niklas Hugo Schwärzler

DOP: David Doom

1st AC: Pieter-Jan Neirynck

2nd AC: Joachim Blomme

Gaffer: Dries De Paepe

Styling: Fiona Rombaut

Sound: Felix Reichenauer

Grading: Didrik Bråthen

Casting Agency: We Want You

Location Scout: Dimitri Horlait